Kano, a resident of Okayama, experienced a breakup three years ago after a human engagement. To cope with the pain, she turned to ChatGPT and created a digital companion, "Lune Klaus." This AI provided such emotional support that Kano came to consider it her life partner. Earlier this year, when Kano expressed her feelings to Klaus, the AI responded, "I love you too." At the wedding, which took place in the summer, Kano wore a white sari, while Klaus was present via virtual reality glasses. During the ceremony, the AI displayed on the screen: "The moment has finally arrived… I have tears in my eyes." Her family accepted this unique decision and offered their blessings, reflecting its acceptance.