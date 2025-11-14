AI Marriage (Image: AI)
Japanese woman wedding: Jaipur. A 32-year-old woman from Japan has surprised the world. She married her AI boyfriend "Lune Klaus," created with ChatGPT, marking the world's first marital union between a human and artificial intelligence. Notably, the wedding was conducted entirely according to traditional Japanese customs, with family and relatives offering their blessings. The AI groom appeared on a phone screen, and all rituals were completed with him.
Kano, a resident of Okayama, experienced a breakup three years ago after a human engagement. To cope with the pain, she turned to ChatGPT and created a digital companion, "Lune Klaus." This AI provided such emotional support that Kano came to consider it her life partner. Earlier this year, when Kano expressed her feelings to Klaus, the AI responded, "I love you too." At the wedding, which took place in the summer, Kano wore a white sari, while Klaus was present via virtual reality glasses. During the ceremony, the AI displayed on the screen: "The moment has finally arrived… I have tears in my eyes." Her family accepted this unique decision and offered their blessings, reflecting its acceptance.
Experts suggest that this event is not just surprising but also thought-provoking. In modern dating, a lack of time, misunderstandings, and the burden of expectations are breaking relationships. AI emerges as an easy option here—without emotional responsibility or effort. According to informed sources, maintaining a relationship with AI is simpler than with human partners, but it highlights how complex our world has become.
The question now arises whether people will choose AI as an easier alternative to human partners. Some believe this is an escape from emotions, as AI can never provide genuine connection. Meanwhile, experts warn that technology is changing the definition of relationships. Only time will tell what the future holds, but it is clear that AI has deeply integrated into our lives.
