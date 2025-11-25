World's First Gene Therapy Proves Effective, Child with Hunter Syndrome Now Healthy

Oliver was given gene therapy in Manchester for the treatment of Hunter syndrome. Hunter syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that gradually damages the body and brain, and in severe cases, patients rarely live to the age of 20. This disease is sometimes referred to as 'childhood dementia'. Due to a faulty gene, Oliver's body was unable to produce a necessary enzyme, which is essential for the normal functioning of cells. This caused the disease to progress rapidly. For the first time, physicians in Manchester attempted to stop the disease by editing genes in his body's cells. According to doctors, after this treatment, Oliver's condition improved rapidly and astonishingly, and he has recovered.