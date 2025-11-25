Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

World's First Gene Therapy Proves Effective, Child with Hunter Syndrome Now Healthy

The world's first gene therapy has proven effective. As a result, a child suffering from Hunter syndrome has now recovered.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 25, 2025

Gene therapy

Gene therapy (Representational Photo: Patrika)

Medical science is advancing rapidly. New treatment methods are being discovered with time. Gene therapy has now been invented, and its first case has proven effective. 3-year-old Oliver Chu, who lives in Manchester, England, has become the first child in the world to undergo gene therapy. He was suffering from Hunter syndrome.

Child Recovers

Oliver was given gene therapy in Manchester for the treatment of Hunter syndrome. Hunter syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that gradually damages the body and brain, and in severe cases, patients rarely live to the age of 20. This disease is sometimes referred to as 'childhood dementia'. Due to a faulty gene, Oliver's body was unable to produce a necessary enzyme, which is essential for the normal functioning of cells. This caused the disease to progress rapidly. For the first time, physicians in Manchester attempted to stop the disease by editing genes in his body's cells. According to doctors, after this treatment, Oliver's condition improved rapidly and astonishingly, and he has recovered.

Doctors Astonished, Mother Calls It a Miracle

Dr. Professor Simon Jones, who conducted the gene therapy trial, stated that he had been waiting for 20 years for a child whose condition would be this good after treatment. Oliver is the first among 5 children worldwide to receive this new treatment. He is now learning, playing, and his understanding is improving like a normal child. Oliver's mother, Jingru Chu, described her child's recovery from this treatment as a miracle.

Hope Rekindled for Other Children

Gene therapy has not only made Oliver healthy but has also rekindled hope for other children. This is a major discovery in medical science.

What is Hunter Syndrome?

Hunter syndrome is usually not apparent at birth, but symptoms begin to emerge around the age of 2. The disease causes facial and bodily changes, joint stiffness, short stature, and damage to the heart, liver, bones, and brain. This disease affects approximately 1 in 100,000 male infants.

