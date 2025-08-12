12 August 2025,

Tuesday

World

World's Largest Battery Built from 2,000 Tonnes of Sand, Could Power Entire City

A fascinating fact about the world's largest battery is that it is made from two thousand tonnes of sand. Where is it located and how does it work? Let's take a look.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 12, 2025

World's largest battery
Battery (Photo: Polar Night Energy on Social media)

Can you imagine a battery made from sand that can heat an entire city during winter? It’s true. The city of Pornainen, Finland, boasts such a battery – the world’s largest battery. It stands 13 metres high and 15 metres wide, containing approximately 2,000 tonnes of crushed soapstone. In essence, it uses 2,000 tonnes of sand in its construction.

This Battery Can Heat an Entire City

This battery was developed by the company Polar Night Energy. Its unique feature is its capacity to store up to 100 megawatt-hours of heat, sufficient to heat the entire city.

What is Soapstone?

The soapstone used in this battery is a natural stone that can store heat for extended periods and release it gradually. This makes it suitable for use in heaters, stoves, and now, battery technology. The sand created by grinding this stone is used in the sand battery.

Thermal Energy Storage System

This battery employs a thermal energy storage system. Sand is heated to a very high temperature and stored within. When needed, this heat is released to warm homes and power factories.

Powered by Reusable Energy

This battery operates using reusable energy. A heater generates very hot air, which is then blown into the sand within the battery. This process raises the sand's temperature to 500-600 degrees Celsius. The sand retains this heat for a considerable time, allowing for its use as needed.

Helps Reduce Pollution

The heat from the sand battery helps reduce the city's pollution by up to 70%. Currently, Finnish cities rely on oil and wood chips for heating, which this battery will largely replace. In summer, this battery can meet a month's heating needs, while in winter, it can provide heat for a week. It is particularly effective in countries experiencing extreme cold.

Published on:

12 Aug 2025 12:54 pm

World / World's Largest Battery Built from 2,000 Tonnes of Sand, Could Power Entire City
