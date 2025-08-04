Yemen Boat Capsizing: 54 Ethiopian Migrants Dead

Earlier, on Friday, 25 July, a migrant boat capsized off the Libyan coast, resulting in the deaths of 15 Egyptian nationals. Libyan authorities, citing Marwan Al-Shaeri, media spokesperson for the General Administration of the Coast Guard in Tobruk, stated that the boat was heading towards Europe and carried numerous passengers. The boat capsized at approximately 2 am near the eastern Libyan city of Tobruk. Al-Shaeri confirmed that all those killed were Egyptian citizens. A similar incident occurred in June, where a migrant boat carrying 32 people capsized near the Libyan coast due to engine failure, resulting in one death and 22 missing persons.