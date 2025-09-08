Zelensky Supports Trump's Tariffs on India

Recently, Trump referred to PM Modi as a good friend, stating that their friendship and the India-US relationship would always remain strong. However, Trump also made it clear that he disapproved of India's continued oil purchases from Russia. Experts, however, believe this is not the real reason for Trump's displeasure. They suggest Trump is actually upset that PM Modi did not credit Trump for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, nor did he nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump continues to claim credit for the ceasefire, but India has clarified that no third party played a role. Furthermore, Pakistan also recently acknowledged that they negotiated the ceasefire directly with India, without any third-party involvement.