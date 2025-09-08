Zelensky Supports Trump's Tariffs on India

United States President Donald Trump has imposed a 50% tariff on India. This includes a 25% base tariff and an additional 25% for purchasing oil from Russia. Trump and his administration claim that India's continued oil purchases from Russia are funding Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump threatened India to cease these purchases, but India has made it clear that it will not yield to pressure. India has also stated that it is not supporting the war, but rather prioritizes peace and purchases discounted oil from Russia in its national interest. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the tariffs imposed on India.
Many world leaders oppose Trump's decision to impose tariffs on India. Even within the US, several former ministers, officials, and experts consider the decision foolish. However, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy takes a different stance. Zelenskyy has endorsed Trump's decision to impose tariffs on India.
During a recent interview, Zelenskyy was asked about the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the SCO Summit 2025. The question posed was whether Trump's plan to impose tariffs on India had failed. Zelenskyy responded, “Imposing tariffs on a country that continuously buys oil from Russia is the right decision.”
Recently, Trump referred to PM Modi as a good friend, stating that their friendship and the India-US relationship would always remain strong. However, Trump also made it clear that he disapproved of India's continued oil purchases from Russia. Experts, however, believe this is not the real reason for Trump's displeasure. They suggest Trump is actually upset that PM Modi did not credit Trump for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, nor did he nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump continues to claim credit for the ceasefire, but India has clarified that no third party played a role. Furthermore, Pakistan also recently acknowledged that they negotiated the ceasefire directly with India, without any third-party involvement.