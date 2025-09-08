Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Zelensky Supports Trump's Tariffs on India

US President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on India has received support from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. What did Zelenskyy say? Let's take a look.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 08, 2025

Volodymyr Zelenskyy backs tariff on India
Volodymyr Zelenskyy backs tariff on India (Photo - Patrika Graphics/Washington Post)

United States President Donald Trump has imposed a 50% tariff on India. This includes a 25% base tariff and an additional 25% for purchasing oil from Russia. Trump and his administration claim that India's continued oil purchases from Russia are funding Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump threatened India to cease these purchases, but India has made it clear that it will not yield to pressure. India has also stated that it is not supporting the war, but rather prioritizes peace and purchases discounted oil from Russia in its national interest. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the tariffs imposed on India.

Zelenskyy deems tariffs on India justified

Many world leaders oppose Trump's decision to impose tariffs on India. Even within the US, several former ministers, officials, and experts consider the decision foolish. However, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy takes a different stance. Zelenskyy has endorsed Trump's decision to impose tariffs on India.

Zelenskyy's statement

During a recent interview, Zelenskyy was asked about the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the SCO Summit 2025. The question posed was whether Trump's plan to impose tariffs on India had failed. Zelenskyy responded, “Imposing tariffs on a country that continuously buys oil from Russia is the right decision.”

Trump's grievances against India

Recently, Trump referred to PM Modi as a good friend, stating that their friendship and the India-US relationship would always remain strong. However, Trump also made it clear that he disapproved of India's continued oil purchases from Russia. Experts, however, believe this is not the real reason for Trump's displeasure. They suggest Trump is actually upset that PM Modi did not credit Trump for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, nor did he nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump continues to claim credit for the ceasefire, but India has clarified that no third party played a role. Furthermore, Pakistan also recently acknowledged that they negotiated the ceasefire directly with India, without any third-party involvement.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine War

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

08 Sept 2025 01:00 pm

English News / World / Zelensky Supports Trump's Tariffs on India
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.