Zelensky's Big Demand to Trump: Will Putin Comply? Ukraine's Plea

Zelensky-Trump Meeting: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday. In a separate meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump stated, "I think the whole world is tired of this war, and we will end it." America is prepared to offer Ukraine security guarantees similar to NATO, but Ukraine should forget about joining NATO. He also suggested Ukraine forget about Crimea.
Trump said, "I like the concept of a ceasefire, but we advocate for a comprehensive peace agreement that will last a long time." Regarding security guarantees, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs everything. First and foremost, a strong army is needed. This will depend on large countries like the US and other allies. Ukraine needs an end to the war, reliable security guarantees, and a just and honourable peace. Speaking about Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said, "Putin wants to end the war and he also said that peace will come soon in Ukraine. I spoke indirectly to Putin a short while ago and will speak again after the meeting. There may or may not be a trilateral meeting between me, Zelenskyy, and Putin."
Before the meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump wrote on his social media platform 'Truth Social', "Zelenskyy can end the war immediately, or he can continue it. Ukraine will not get back Crimea, abandoned during Obama's time, and Ukraine will not join NATO. Some things never change." Indeed, Ukraine seeks NATO membership for security guarantees. Experts say Trump wants to end the war by any means, even if it means pressuring Ukraine. Putin has already presented his terms to Trump, which have not been made public.
Meanwhile, even before the talks at the White House, Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine. 104 drones and 8 missiles were fired. Zelenskyy said that Russia targeted four cities, killing 10 people. The most damage occurred in Kharkiv. Energy plants were destroyed in the coastal city of Odessa. Zelenskyy stated that Russia should not be rewarded for the war. Putin is deliberately killing innocents to maintain pressure on Ukraine and Europe. He is undermining diplomatic efforts.
Zelenskyy, who faced criticism for not wearing a suit during February's talks at the White House, arrived this time in a blazer, earning praise from Trump. Trump said, "I can't believe it." Zelenskyy responded, "This was the best option I had." Following the tense February talks, journalists questioned Zelenskyy's attire, to which he replied that he would wear a suit when the war ended.
A journalist asked Zelenskyy if he was prepared to hold elections in Ukraine after a peace agreement. Responding, Zelenskyy said, "'Yes, absolutely, I am ready to hold elections, but this must be done under safe conditions. We need security to hold elections.'"
The meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy at the White House took place in a friendly atmosphere. The meeting became even more special when Zelenskyy gave Trump a letter written by his wife. This letter was for Melania Trump. Following this, Trump assured Ukraine of strong support from America. Trump clarified that Europe will have to play a major role in maintaining peace, as the war is closer to them.
Before the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting at the White House, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. During this conversation, Putin informed Modi about his talks with US President Trump in Alaska. In a post, PM Modi said, "Thank you to my friend President Putin for his phone call and for sharing information about his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued dialogue in the coming days."