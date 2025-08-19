Zelensky's Big Demand to Trump: Will Putin Comply? Ukraine's Plea

Trump said, "I like the concept of a ceasefire, but we advocate for a comprehensive peace agreement that will last a long time." Regarding security guarantees, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs everything. First and foremost, a strong army is needed. This will depend on large countries like the US and other allies. Ukraine needs an end to the war, reliable security guarantees, and a just and honourable peace. Speaking about Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said, "Putin wants to end the war and he also said that peace will come soon in Ukraine. I spoke indirectly to Putin a short while ago and will speak again after the meeting. There may or may not be a trilateral meeting between me, Zelenskyy, and Putin."