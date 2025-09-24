Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Zelensky's Plea: India Must Take Sides

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a significant statement about India. Let's examine what the Ukrainian President said.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 24, 2025

Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks about India
Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks about India (Photo - Video screenshot)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday in New York. During their meeting, Trump praised Zelenskyy, stating that Ukraine could reclaim all occupied territories from Russia and win the war. Trump also criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, referring to him as a "paper tiger". Following the meeting, Zelenskyy gave a significant statement about India during an interview.

“India Must Be Brought On Board”

In an interview after his meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy stated, “The Western alliance must pull India into its fold. Iran will never be on our side, but I think India is mostly with us. Yes, we have questions on energy purchases, but those can be managed. President Trump can handle it. Europe must build strong ties with India. We shouldn't alienate the Indians.”

Trump Again Accuses India and China

Trump addressed the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday. In his address, he once again accused India and China of bolstering Russia's war effort by purchasing oil from them. Furthermore, Trump questioned NATO's actions, stating that NATO countries have not yet completely stopped their reliance on Russian energy.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine War

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

24 Sept 2025 01:51 pm

English News / World / Zelensky's Plea: India Must Take Sides
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.