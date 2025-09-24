Zelensky's Plea: India Must Take Sides

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday in New York. During their meeting, Trump praised Zelenskyy, stating that Ukraine could reclaim all occupied territories from Russia and win the war. Trump also criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, referring to him as a "paper tiger". Following the meeting, Zelenskyy gave a significant statement about India during an interview.
In an interview after his meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy stated, “The Western alliance must pull India into its fold. Iran will never be on our side, but I think India is mostly with us. Yes, we have questions on energy purchases, but those can be managed. President Trump can handle it. Europe must build strong ties with India. We shouldn't alienate the Indians.”
Trump addressed the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday. In his address, he once again accused India and China of bolstering Russia's war effort by purchasing oil from them. Furthermore, Trump questioned NATO's actions, stating that NATO countries have not yet completely stopped their reliance on Russian energy.