Zelensky’s Statement Before Putin-Trump Meeting: ‘No Peace Without Ukraine’

A meeting between Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, and Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, has been scheduled. Both leaders will meet in Alaska, USA, on 15 August. Trump himself announced this on social media. People have been eagerly awaiting this meeting for some time. Efforts to schedule this meeting have been underway since Trump assumed the US presidency for a second term, and now both the date and time have been finalised. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has also reacted to the upcoming Putin-Trump meeting.
Ahead of the Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska on 15 August, Zelenskyy made a significant statement. Zelenskyy said, “Peace between Russia and Ukraine will not be achieved if a decision is made without Ukraine’s involvement in the Putin-Trump meeting.” Notably, Zelenskyy was not invited to this Putin-Trump meeting, and his reaction suggests he is unhappy about not receiving an invitation.
Zelenskyy has already rejected the Putin-Trump meeting. Zelenskyy has also made it clear that regardless of the discussions between the two, he will not cede any territory. It is noteworthy that the conditions set by Putin to end the Russo-Ukrainian war include Ukraine not joining NATO and the annexation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia. Putin wants Ukraine to relinquish its claim over Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia.