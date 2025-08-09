Zelensky’s Statement Before Putin-Trump Meeting: ‘No Peace Without Ukraine’

A meeting between Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, and Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, has been scheduled. Both leaders will meet in Alaska, USA, on 15 August. Trump himself announced this on social media. People have been eagerly awaiting this meeting for some time. Efforts to schedule this meeting have been underway since Trump assumed the US presidency for a second term, and now both the date and time have been finalised. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has also reacted to the upcoming Putin-Trump meeting.