World

Zelenskyy Calls Trump to Discuss Strengthening Ukraine’s Air Defence Amidst Russian Attacks

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy spoke with US President Trump on the phone and sought support to strengthen the country's air defence. Zelenskyy informed about Russian attacks, while Trump assured discussion of concrete agreements and spoke of strengthening Ukraine's cooperation.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 12, 2025

Trump Putin Summit 2025 zelensky reaction

Zelenskyy with Trump (Image: X Handle Thee Krishna)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with US President Donald Trump on the phone to strengthen the country's air defence.

Zelenskyy informed Trump about Russia's attacks on his country's energy system. During the conversation, Trump supported Zelenskyy's points and also discussed concrete agreements to achieve goals.

Ukraine Took This Step After Russian Attacks

According to the news agency Xinhua, Zelenskyy said that there are good options and concrete ideas to strengthen Ukraine. He also said that if a war can be stopped in one region, then other wars can definitely be stopped.

Earlier this week, Ukraine implemented emergency power outages in Kyiv and nine regions across the country, as Russian missile and drone attacks extensively targeted the nation's energy facilities.

Russia Attacked the Power Grid

Russia launched a major air strike on Friday targeting the Ukrainian power grid, causing blackouts in most parts of the country.

Officials reported that electricity was restored on Saturday for over 800,000 residents in Kyiv; however, local power outages continue.

Earlier, on September 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the UN General Assembly that Moscow was ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine.

What did Zelenskyy say?

Zelenskyy posted on the social media platform X, "The world is watching what Russia is doing and how it is trying to take advantage, while global leaders are focused on ending the war in the Middle East."

"The prospects are good that this agreement will be effective there. The more peace and security there is in one region, the more opportunities will open up for everyone in the world. Ukraine always calls on the world to defend us in Europe and support our actions."

We Will Continue to Apply Strong Pressure - Ukraine

He further wrote, "Unfortunately, Russia seeks every opportunity to attack, especially when the world's attention is not on it. We trust the United States and all our allies to continue to act decisively and apply strong pressure so that our people feel support and security, and Ukraine can stand strong. I have received the necessary signals that the US is considering ways to strengthen our cooperation. We are grateful for this."

Published on:

12 Oct 2025 10:30 am

Zelenskyy Calls Trump to Discuss Strengthening Ukraine's Air Defence Amidst Russian Attacks

