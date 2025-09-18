Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Zelenskyy Urges US and EU Aid as Russia Prepares Major Attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia is preparing a large-scale attack, potentially causing significant damage to Ukraine's infrastructure. He has appealed to the European Union and the United States for continued support and cooperation. Read the full story to know.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Image: IANS)

Russia-Ukraine War: Following Russian attacks on Ukrainian railway infrastructure overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow is preparing for two more major offensive campaigns. At least three people were killed and 54 were injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

Railway Infrastructure Targeted

Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson regions were reportedly the most affected. These attacks primarily targeted railway infrastructure, causing delays to over 46 trains nationwide and disrupting services on several routes. In an interview with British channel Sky News, Zelensky stated that Russia's three major military offensives this year have failed, but Russia is now planning two more campaigns in the coming days.

Russia Fired Over 3500 Drones

According to Zelensky, in the last two weeks alone, Russia has fired over 3500 drones, 2500 powerful glide bombs, and nearly 200 missiles at Ukraine. Zelensky stated that despite suffering heavy casualties and losses of military equipment, Russia remains intent on seizing Donbas. Zelensky appealed to Western allies to continue providing weapons, drones, and financial aid, describing this support as crucial to thwarting Russia's plans and defending Ukraine.

NATO Funds to Support Ukraine's Defence

Meanwhile, the US has approved its first package of weapons to be sent to Ukraine, which could be dispatched to Kyiv soon. This arms supply will be facilitated under a new financial agreement involving the US and its NATO allies.

For the first time, the US and its allies have used a new system called the ‘Priority Ukraine Requirements List’ (PURL). This allows military aid to be provided to Ukraine from US weapons stockpiles using NATO funds. Under this new arrangement, the US is preparing to provide Ukraine with weapons worth approximately $10 billion.

Published on:

18 Sept 2025 12:00 pm

English News / World / Zelenskyy Urges US and EU Aid as Russia Prepares Major Attacks
