दिल्ली को दुनिया का सबसे स्वच्छ शहर बनना चाहते हैं CM अरविंद केजरीवाल, कहा- हम सही रास्ते में

दिल्ली को दुनिया का सबसे स्वच्छ शहर बनाना हमारा लक्ष्य:केजरीवाल
These two graphs show how pollution has been decreasing over the years due to constant efforts of Delhiites. pic.twitter.com/wFxfB9h78Z— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 24, 2022
मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने प्रदूषण के मुद्दे पर एक और ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि आज मेरे ट्वीट के बाद कुछ लोग पूछ रहे हैं कि हमने प्रदूषण के खिलाफ जंग जीत लिया है क्या? जिसका जबाव देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि बिल्कुल भी नहीं। केजरीवाल ने आगे कहा कि यह उत्साहजनक है कि अब हम दुनिया के सबसे प्रदूषणकारी शहर नहीं रहे। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि हम दिल्ली को दुनिया का सबसे स्वच्छ शहर बनना चाहते हैं।
After my tweets today, some people asking -hv we won war against pollution n am I satisfied? Not at all. It is encouraging that we r no more world’s most polluting city. It encourages us that we r on right track. However, we hv to become world’s cleanest city. Thats our goal— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 24, 2022