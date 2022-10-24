scriptCM Arvind Kejriwal wants Delhi to be cleanest city in the world, said- we are on right track | दिल्ली को दुनिया का सबसे स्वच्छ शहर बनना चाहते हैं CM अरविंद केजरीवाल, कहा- हम सही रास्ते में | Patrika News
दिल्ली को दुनिया का सबसे स्वच्छ शहर बनना चाहते हैं CM अरविंद केजरीवाल, कहा- हम सही रास्ते में

नई दिल्ली Published: Oct 24, 2022 04:58:59 pm

Abhishek Kumar Tripathi

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट करके 2 ग्राफ की फोटो शेयर किया, जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा कि "ये 2 ग्राफ हैं जो दिखाते हैं कि दिल्लीवासियों के लगातार प्रयास से इन सालों में प्रदूषण कैसे कम हो रहा है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने दिल्ली में प्रदूषण के मुद्दे पर आज कई ट्वीट करते हुए अपनी बात रखी है।

cm-arvind-kejriwal-wants-delhi-to-be-cleanest-city-in-the-world-said-we-are-on-right-track.jpg
CM Arvind Kejriwal wants Delhi to be cleanest city in the world, said- we are on right track
हर साल दिवाली के समय दिल्ली में प्रदूषण का मुद्दा तूल पकड़ लेता है। आसपास के राज्यों में जलाई जाने वाली पराली और होने वाली आतिबाजियों के कारण दिल्ली में वायु की गुणवत्ता बहुत ही खराब हो जाती है। इस साल भी दिवाली से पहले ही देश की राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली में प्रदूषण का स्तर 'खराब' और 'बेहद खराब' श्रेणी में पहुंच गया है। इसी बीच दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने एक मीडिया रिपोर्ट को शेयर करते हुए कहा कि एशिया के 10 सबसे प्रदूषित शहरों में आठ भारत के हैं, जिसमें दिल्ली शामिल नहीं है।
इसके बाद अरविंद केजरीवाल ने एक और ट्वीट करते हुए 2 ग्राफ की फोटो शेयर किया, जिसमें उन्होंने कहा कि ये 2 ग्राफ दिखाते हैं कि दिल्लीवासियों के लगातार प्रयास से प्रदूषण कम हो रहा है।
दिल्ली को दुनिया का सबसे स्वच्छ शहर बनाना हमारा लक्ष्य:केजरीवाल
मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने प्रदूषण के मुद्दे पर एक और ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि आज मेरे ट्वीट के बाद कुछ लोग पूछ रहे हैं कि हमने प्रदूषण के खिलाफ जंग जीत लिया है क्या? जिसका जबाव देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि बिल्कुल भी नहीं। केजरीवाल ने आगे कहा कि यह उत्साहजनक है कि अब हम दुनिया के सबसे प्रदूषणकारी शहर नहीं रहे। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि हम दिल्ली को दुनिया का सबसे स्वच्छ शहर बनना चाहते हैं।

दिल्ली-NCR में AQI बेहद खराब, आज हालात और बिगड़ने के आसार

 

