Fire Accident: दिल्ली में भीषण आग हादसा, बचने के लिए लगाई छलांग, पिता समेत दो बच्चों की मौत

Tragedy in #Delhi's Dwarka



A father and his 10-year-old twins jumped from the 7th floor to escape a raging fire…all three died



Fire broke out at Shabd Apartments, Sector-13 #Dwarka..Eight fire engines currently battling the blaze



Yash Yadav, a flex board…