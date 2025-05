Eid-al-Adha 2025: सऊदी अरब में दिखा ईद का चांद, जानिए भारत में ईद कब है

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Eid-al Azha moon sighted in Lucknow. Eid-al Azha (Bakrid) to be celebrated in the country on 7th June.



Lucknow Eidgah Imam, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali says, "Eid-al Azha moon has been sighted very clearly in Lucknow today. So, Eid-al… pic.twitter.com/wObFnbBcAY