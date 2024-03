ईडी ने पकड़ी 1800 करोड़ की हेराफेरी, वाशिंग मशीन में मिली ₹2.5 करोड़ की नकदी

ED has conducted searches under the provisions of FEMA,1999 at the premises of M/s. Capricornian Shipping & Logistics Pvt Ltd and its directors Vijay Kumar Shukla and Sanjay Goswami and associated entities M/s. Laxmiton Maritime, M/s. Hindustan International, M/s. Rajnandini… pic.twitter.com/0EDzrjrlRJ