Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary : वीर भूमि पहुंच सोनिया, प्रियंका सहित अन्य नेताओं ने पूर्व PM राजीव गांधी को दी श्रद्धांजलि

Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot pay homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary at Vir Bhumi in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/QroHD2mALv — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

My father was a visionary leader whose policies helped shape modern India.



He was a compassionate & kind man, and a wonderful father to me and Priyanka, who taught us the value of forgiveness and empathy.



I dearly miss him and fondly remember the time we spent together. pic.twitter.com/jjiLl8BpMs— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 21, 2022