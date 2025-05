Rain Alert! IMD ने जारी किया अलर्ट, तेज आंधी के साथ बारिश की जताई संभावना, पढ़ें नया अपडेट

Severe thunderstorms with dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning activity are happening starting from East Rajasthan to West MP, East MP, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and the system is approaching towards Gangetic West Bengal. Hailstorms also likely throughout… https://t.co/P8K5VUceBy pic.twitter.com/p3NjwHgh5c