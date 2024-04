Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 1983 में पीएम मोदी ने लिखी थी मारुति की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा कविता, अब सोशल मीडिया पर हो रही वायरल

'Maruti ki Pran Pratishtha'



In 1983, @narendramodi, then an RSS Swayamsevak, was invited to participate in the 'pran pratishta' of a Hanuman temple in South Gujarat. The drive was long, and no soul was in sight for kilometres at a stretch. On his way to the village, he noticed… pic.twitter.com/LC0AhdkYMX