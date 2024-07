Rewa to Raisina: जनरल उपेंद्र द्विवेदी ने संभाला कार्यभार, पहली बार नौसेना-थलसेना की कमान सहपाठियों के हाथों में

Watch | Exclusive | New Delhi



Outgoing Army Chief, General Manoj Pande passed the baton of the command to his successor, General Upendra Dwivedi.



Gen Dwivedi has taken charge as 30th Chief of the Army Staff.