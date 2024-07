भारतीय सेना की RR और SOG टु कड़ियों की संख्या हुई कम तो जम्मू में बढ़ गए आतंकी हमले, जानिए आतंकी A TO Z कहानी

#GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS and all ranks of #IndianArmy convey their deepest condolences to the #Bravehearts Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra & Sepoy Ajay, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, while undertaking a counter terrorist operation in… pic.twitter.com/R4dXvD9geZ