2024 के मुकाबले कम रही भारत की तरक्की, सरकार ने जारी किया आंकड़ा

भारत दुनिया की चौथी इकोनॉमी बनाये आंकड़ें तब आएं हैं जब नीति आयोग बता चुका है कि भारत दुनिया की चौथी इकोनॉमी बन गया है। उसने जापान को जीडीपी में पछाड़ दिया है। आयोग के सीईओ बीवीआर सुब्रमण्यम ने कहा था कि पूरी दुनिया का आर्थिक मोर्चा भारत के मुफीद है। अब भारतीय इकोनॉमी 4 ट्रिलियन डॉलर की हो गई है।
हमसे आगे सिर्फ अमेरिका, चीन व जर्मनीIMF ने डेटा जारी किया था कि 2024 तक भारत दुनिया की चौथी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था था। हमसे आगे सिर्फ अमेरिका, चीन, जर्मनी और जापान थे। अब जापान भी पिछड़ गया है और हम चौथे नंबर पर पहुंच गए हैं। सुब्रमण्यम ने कहा कि जैसा प्लान किया गया है, जैसा करना है तो ढाई से 3 साल में हम तीसरी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था बन जाएंगे।
