script2024 के मुकाबले कम रही भारत की तरक्की, सरकार ने जारी किया आंकड़ा | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
राष्ट्रीय

2024 के मुकाबले कम रही भारत की तरक्की, सरकार ने जारी किया आंकड़ा

2024 में भारत की विकास दर 9.2 फीसद थी, जो अब घटकर 6.5 फीसद हो गई है।

भारतMay 30, 2025 / 07:42 pm

Ashish Deep

जीडीपी बीते साल 9.2 फीसद रही थी।

वित्त वर्ष 2025 में भारत की विकास दर घटकर 6.5 फीसद पर आ गई है। सरकार ने शुक्रवार को इसका आंकड़ा जारी किया है। इससे पहले वित्त वर्ष 2024 में यह 9.2 फीसद थी। वहीं वित्त वर्ष की चौथी तिमाही में विकास दर गिरकर 7.4% पर आ गई है। जबकि जनवरी-मार्च 24 में यह 8.4% थी। पहले अनुमान लगाया गया था कि सालाना विकास दर 6.4 फीसद रहेगी।

भारत दुनिया की चौथी इकोनॉमी बना

ये आंकड़ें तब आएं हैं जब नीति आयोग बता चुका है कि भारत दुनिया की चौथी इकोनॉमी बन गया है। उसने जापान को जीडीपी में पछाड़ दिया है। आयोग के सीईओ बीवीआर सुब्रमण्यम ने कहा था कि पूरी दुनिया का आर्थिक मोर्चा भारत के मुफीद है। अब भारतीय इकोनॉमी 4 ट्रिलियन डॉलर की हो गई है।

हमसे आगे सिर्फ अमेरिका, चीन व जर्मनी

IMF ने डेटा जारी किया था कि 2024 तक भारत दुनिया की चौथी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था था। हमसे आगे सिर्फ अमेरिका, चीन, जर्मनी और जापान थे। अब जापान भी पिछड़ गया है और हम चौथे नंबर पर पहुंच गए हैं। सुब्रमण्यम ने कहा कि जैसा प्लान किया गया है, जैसा करना है तो ढाई से 3 साल में हम तीसरी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था बन जाएंगे।
ये भी पढ़ें – href="https://www.patrika.com/business-news/indian-economy-india-has-become-the-fourth-largest-economy-in-the-world-leaving-behind-japan-know-which-position-it-will-reach-in-2028-19622508" data-type="link" data-id="https://www.patrika.com/business-news/indian-economy-india-has-become-the-fourth-largest-economy-in-the-world-leaving-behind-japan-know-which-position-it-will-reach-in-2028-19622508" target="_blank" rel="noopener">जापान को पीछे भारत बना दुनिया की चौथी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था href="https://www.patrika.com/business-news/indian-economy-india-has-become-the-fourth-largest-economy-in-the-world-leaving-behind-japan-know-which-position-it-will-reach-in-2028-19622508" target="_blank" rel="noopener">

href="https://www.patrika.com/business-news/indian-economy-india-has-become-the-fourth-largest-economy-in-the-world-leaving-behind-japan-know-which-position-it-will-reach-in-2028-19622508" target="_blank" rel="noopener">

href="https://www.patrika.com/business-news/indian-economy-india-has-become-the-fourth-largest-economy-in-the-world-leaving-behind-japan-know-which-position-it-will-reach-in-2028-19622508" target="_blank" rel="noopener">

जून में रिजर्व बैंक मौद्रिक नीति की समीक्षा करेगा

बता दें कि जीडीपी का आंकड़ा आने के बाद जून में रिजर्व बैंक मौद्रिक नीति की समीक्षा करेगा। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि इस बार रिजर्व बैंक रेपो रेट में और कटौती कर सकती है। इसका फायदा हमें ब्याज दरों में कटौती के रूप में देखने को मिल सकता है।

Hindi News / National News / 2024 के मुकाबले कम रही भारत की तरक्की, सरकार ने जारी किया आंकड़ा

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

ट्रेंडिंग वीडियो