Ayodhya: CM योगी ने लता मंगेशकर चौक का शुभारंभ किया, PM ने ट्वीट कर जताई खुशी

अयोध्या के सरयू तट स्थित भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर चौक का मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने शुभारंभ किया। इस मौके पर वीणा की डिजाइन तैयार करने वाले राम सुतार भी समारोह में पहुंचे। वहीं अयोध्या के संतों ने कहा कि लता मंगेशकर भारत रत्न हैं। इस चौक का कोई विरोध नहीं है।

Published: September 28, 2022 12:15:05 pm

सुरों की देवी और सबकी दीदी के जन्मदिन पर 28 सितंबर को अयोध्या के सरयू तट स्थित भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर चौक का शुभारंभ हो गया है। ये शुभारंभ मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने किया। शुभारंभ से पहले सीएम योगी ने ट्वीट किया। जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा कि "संगीत जगत की अप्रतिम हस्ताक्षर, लोकप्रिय पार्श्व गायिका, अपने सुरों से संगीत जगत को समृद्ध करने वाली सुर साम्राज्ञी, 'भारत रत्न' लता मंगेशकर को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! आप हम सभी की स्मृतियों में सदैव जीवित रहेंगी।" वहीं, साधु-संतों ने कहा कि तला मंगेशकर चौक का कोई विरोध नहीं है।
cm_yogi_adityanath_inaugurate_lata_mangeskar_chowk_in_ayodhya.png
साधुओं ने कही ये बात
बता दें कि बुधवार की सुबह सीएम योगी सुबह करीब साढ़े दस बजे अयोध्या पहुंचे और यहां उन्होंने लता मंगेशकर चौक का शुभारंभ किया। इस मौके पर वीणा की डिजाइन तैयार करने वाले राम सुतार भी समारोह में पहुंचे। इस अवसर पर अयोध्या के संतों ने कहा कि लता मंगेशकर भारत रत्न हैं। उन्होंने भगवान श्रीराम के बहुत भजन गाए हैं। उसके लिए हम सभी संत आए हुए हैं। लता मंगेशकर चौक के विरोध पर संतों ने कहा कि इस चौक का कोई विरोध नहीं है। बता दें कि कुछ खबरें आई थीं कि इसका साधु-संत विरोध कर रहे हैं।
11_3.jpgपीएम मोदी ने किया ट्वीट

वहीं लता मंगेशकर चौक का शुभारंभ होने की खुशी में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी बुधवार सुबह करीब आठ बजे ट्वीट किया। जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा कि "लता दीदी की जयंती पर उन्हें नमन। ऐसा बहुत कुछ है, जो मुझे याद है... अनगिनत बातचीत में वो मुझ पर स्नेह बरसाता रही हैं। मुझे खुशी है कि आज अयोध्या में एक चौक का नाम उनके नाम पर रखा जाएगा। यह उनके प्रति एक उपयुक्त श्रद्धांजलि है।"
Jyoti Singh

