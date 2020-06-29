अभिषेक ने विक्की कौशल के साथ होस्ट करना चाहते हैं 'फूड शो', तापसी पन्नू को दिया ये काम

अभिषेक ( Abhishek Bachchan ) ने लिखा,'अनुराग ( Anurag Kashyap ) , मेरे पास एक आइडिया है। देशभर के भोजन पर डॉक्यूमेंट्री बनाते हैं। विक्की कौशल ( Vicky Kaushal ) और मैं इसे होस्ट करेंगे। कनिका इसका लेखन कार्य करेगी। आप और आनंद निर्देशन करें। अमित को साउंडट्रेक का काम देंगे।
मुंबई। अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन ( Abhishek Bachchan ) अपनी मूवी 'मनमर्जियां' ( Manmarziyaan ) की टीम के साथ एक फूड शो करना चाहते हैं। इसकी जानकारी विस्तार से देते हुए अभिषेक ने फिल्ममेकर अनुराग कश्यप ( Anurag Kashyap ) को सुझाव दिया है। उन्होंने लिखा, 'अनुराग, मेरे पास एक आइडिया है। देशभर के भोजन पर डॉक्यूमेंट्री बनाते हैं। विक्की कौशल ( Vicky Kaushal ) और मैं इसे होस्ट करेंगे। कनिका इसका लेखन कार्य करेगी। आप और आनंद निर्देशन करें। अमित को साउंडट्रेक का काम देंगे। तापसी पन्नू प्रचार और प्रोडक्शन का कामकाज देखेगी, क्योंकि शायद वह कुछ नहीं खाएगी। मैं तैयार हूं! अब तुम पर छोड़ता हूं।'
#RoadTo20 Year-2018 I didn’t have a release in 2017. 2018 saw the coming together of @anuragkashyap10 @aanandlrai @taapsee @vickykaushal09 @kanika.d and @itsamittrivedi I’ve written so much about my experiences of working on Manmarziyaan ( if you scroll back on my feed you can read it) a young energetic unit who gave it their all. Made a wonderful film about modern love. Made good memories and ate the best food and drank the best lassi in Amritsar. I have an idea... Anurag, let’s make documentary on food across India. Vicky and I will host it. Kanika can write it. You and Anand direct it. Amit will give the soundtrack. Taapsee will handle all public relations and production ( since she will probably not eat anything!! 😁) I’m on! Over to you.
गौरतलब है कि अभिषेक को इंडस्ट्री में दो दशक हो चुके हैं। इस दौरान हुए अनुभवों को वह 'रोड टू 20' हैशटैग के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर रहे हैं। इसी क्रम में उन्होंने वर्ष 2018 में आई फिल्म 'मनकर्जियां' की बात की। इसमें अभिषेक के साथ विक्की कौशल और तापसी पन्नू मुख्य भूमिकाओं में थे। इस फिल्म का निर्देशन अनुराग कश्यप ने किया था।
#RoadTo20 Year-2016 #Housefull3 A franchise that has brought smiles to so many faces. Was a pleasure to be a part of one of them. Reunited with so many friends. @akshaykumar @riteishd @jacquelinef143 @lisahaydon @nargisfakhri @boman_irani @sajid_samji @farhadsamji Akshay ensured that Riteish, Boman and I would wake up early and work out with him before breakfast... RD, Bomzi and I ensured that we would put all those burnt calories back on during the course of the day. 😂 much to @jenniferlegs dismay. A fun film, a super fun team and great memories!
इसके अलावा अभिषेक बच्चन ने आमिर खान ( Aamir khan ) के लिए भी एक विश पेश की है। वे चाहते हैं कि उनकी फिल्म 'धूम 3' ( Dhoom 3 ) में उनके सह-कलाकार रह चुके आमिर खान आने वाले समय में उनको निर्देशित करें। अभिषेक ने इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा, धूम ने मुझे आमिर खान के साथ काम करने का एक अनोखा मौका दिया और अगर फिर से कोई मौका मिले तो मैं उनके साथ अभिनय नहीं बल्कि उनसे निर्देशित होना पसंद करूंगा। तो आमिर अगर आप यह पढ़ रहे हैं, तो कृपया मेरे इस अनुरोध पर विचार करें। उन्होंने कहा, आमिर एक सह-कलाकार के रूप में काफी बेहतरीन हैं। वह बेहद सहायक और मिलनसार भी हैं। मैं सोच सकता हूं कि एक निर्देशक के तौर पर वह कितने अच्छे होंगे। प्रतिभाशाली होने के अलावा वह जमीन से भी जुड़े हुए हैं। सेट पर भला हम किसी भी दृश्य पर काम करें, लेकिन उनका रवैया हंसने-हंसाने वाला रहता है।
#RoadTo20 Year-2015 #AllIsWell Which actor is going to refuse to do a film with the great Rishi Kapoor. Certainly not me. When Umesh Shukla told me the story and that Chintu uncle had agreed to be a part of the film... it was an instant yes! Although I had worked with him in Delhi 6 it was just a handful of scenes. Here, Umesh gave me an entire film. So much to learn from him on set as well as off set. Definitely one of my favourite co-stars. I miss him! @simply.asin #SupriyaPathak @smritiiraniofficial #UmeshShukla @aryacam
साल 2013 में रिलीज हुई इस फिल्म को विजय कृष्णा आचार्य ने निर्देशित किया था। इसमें कैटरीना कैफ व उदय चोपड़ा जैसे कलाकार भी थे।