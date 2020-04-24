सोनम कपूर ने किया खुलासा, बिजनसमैन आनंद आहूजा से स्ट्रेस के दिनों में हुआ था प्यार

By: Sunita Adhikari
| Published: 24 Apr 2020, 11:14 AM IST
  • सोनम में सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर ही एक पोस्ट के जरिए बताया कि कैसे वह आनंद आहूजा के प्यार में पड़ीं।

नई दिल्ली: फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की फैशनेबल डीवा कही जाने वालीं एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) इन दिनों अपनी मैरिड लाइफ इंजॉय कर रही हैं। सोनम ने 2018 में बिजनसमैन आनंद आहूजा (Anand Ahuja) से शादी की थी। जिसके बाद से दोनों की रोमांटिक तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होती रहती हैं। खुद सोनम कपूर पति आंनद के साथ कई तस्वीरें इंटरनेट पर पोस्ट करती हैं। अब हाल ही में सोनम में सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर ही एक पोस्ट के जरिए बताया कि कैसे वह आनंद आहूजा के प्यार में पड़ीं।

दरअसल, सोनम कपूर ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम हैंडल (Sonam Kapoor Instagram) से अपने फोटोशूट से एक तस्वीर शेयर की। इस तस्वीर को शेयर करते हुए सोनम ने कैप्शन में अपनी दिल की बात कही। एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा- 'मेरे पसंदीदा फोटोशूट में से एक, मैं अपने सबसे चिंता वाले दिनों में थी, क्योंकि नीरजा को रिलीज हुए एक या दो दिन हुए थे। फिल्म के सफल होने और तारीफ मिलने के बावजूद मैं खुश नहीं थी। राम माधवानी ने बताया कि यह संतुलन की अवस्था है जोकि अच्छी मानी जाती है। मैं जो महसूस कर रही थी उससे बेहतर स्थिति में आने में एक साल लगा।'

इसके बाद सोनम ने लिखा- 'इस सफर में मुझे मेरे लाइफ पार्टनर आनंद आहूजा से प्यार हो गया। यह तस्वीर पूर्णता की ओर बढ़ने की निशानी है जो आपके काम या रिलेशनशिप से हासिल नहीं होती। यह तब आती है जब कोई आपको पूर्णता का अहसास कराता है।' सोनम का यह पोस्ट अब सोशल मीडिया पर खूब सुर्खियां बटोर रहा है।

आपको बता दें कि सोनम कपूर ने 2018 में अपने प्यार आनंद आहूजा से शादी की। सोनम की शादी किसी शाही शादी से कम नहीं थी। बॉलीवुड के तमाम सितारों ने इस शादी में शिरकत की थी। सोनम कपूर की शादी की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हुई थीं। वहीं बात करें एक्ट्रेस के वर्क फ्रंट की तो वह आखिरी बार दुलकर सलमान के साथ फिल्म 'द जोया फैक्टर' (The Zoya Factor) में नजर आई थीं। हालांकि ये फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अपना जलवा बिखेरने में नाकामयाब रही थी।

