कुशल पंजाबी की खुदखुशी से उनकी मां का रो-रोकर हुआ बुरा हाल, दोस्त से बोलीं- वो कल तुमसे मिला था

"Acting takes years of training, it's not as simple as just saying a few dialogues well. I call myself an actor, but I still have a lot of training left to call myself a true artist. An artist is defined by someone whose performance moves you, changes something in you. I really believe that people take acting for granted. I've been acting now for almost fifteen years and I will still say that I am just learning; every workshop I go to leaves me so amazed. Workshops are specially important during an Actor's downtime (when an actor is not working). Two things happen in workshops. One is that you learn new techniques & two is that you refresh all that you know. Also it's refreshing to be around people who are actors, artists in a creative environment. I really believe an actor is constantly taking in information and knowledge around him, and then he transforms all of that into what needs to be portrayed. So, when I perform, it's always a combination of different methods and techniques that I use depending on the character and the scene. The three things which I mainly use are instincts, applying memories and breathing methods. I also try to keep observation and imagination as far as possible & use life experiences in my craft. I also believe that it's important to be physically fit, and I don't simply mean going to a gym. It's also important to be trained in classical music, classical dance, Kalaripayattu, Chhau, Yoga etc.These are Indian, beautiful forms of training your body, mind and breathing to then control your performance. Fitness of the body and the mind are so important because it makes you alert, and if you are alert and sharp, you can easily switch between different roles", @itsme_kushalpunjabi shares his techniques of playing various roles as an actor.