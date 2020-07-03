शो के दौरान Akshay Kumar ने लगाई Karan Johar की क्लास Aishwarya Rai को लेकर कही ये बात.. देखें Video

By: Pratibha Tripathi
| Updated: 03 Jul 2020, 02:26 PM IST
शो के दौरान Akshay Kumar ने लगाई Karan Johar की क्लास Aishwarya Rai को लेकर कही ये बात.. देखें Video
Karaj Johar Throwback Video Viral

करण-अक्षय (Karan- Akshay viral video)का वीडियो हुआ वायरल

ऐश्वर्या को लेकर अक्षय का यूं आया रिएक्शन

नई दिल्ली। करण जौहर (Karaj Johar Koffee with Karan) के शो में कई ब़डे स्टार्स शिरकत कर चुके है और यहां आकर उनकों ऐसे सवालों का जवाब देना पड़ता है जो काफी अटपटे होते हैं। लेकिन कुछ एक्टर करण जौहर(Karaj Johar Show) के द्वारा पूछे गए सवालों का जवाब कुछ ऐसा दे जाते है कि उनकी बोलती बंद हो जाती है ऐसे ही सवालों में फंसते नजर आए अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar), लेकिन उन्होंने भी ऐसा जवाब दिया कि करण जौहर खुद हैरान होकर रह गए।

करण जौहर (Karaj Johar Throwback Video Viral)का एक पुराना वीडियो काफी वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें खिलाड़ी कुमार इस शो का हिस्सा बनकर आए थे। लेकिन शो के दौरान करण जौहर गलती से अक्षय कुमार से कुछ ऐसा सवाल पूछ लेते हैं, जिसे सुनने को बाद अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) भड़क गए, और फिर लगा दी उनकी क्लास। दरअसल करण जौहर ने अपने शो में अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) को बुलाया था और शो के दौरान उन्होंने दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone), करीना कपूर (Kareena Kapoor) और कटरीना कैफ (Katrina Kaif) से जुड़ा होता एक सवाल उनसे पूछ लिया, लेकिन इसमें ऐश्वर्या राय (Aishwarya Rai) का नाम लेना भूल गए, जिससे अक्षय इस बात से खफा हो जाते हैं।

वायरल हो रहे वीडियो में करण जौहर (Karan Johar) अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) से सवाल पूछते हैं, 'दीपिका, करीना और कटरीना में से कौन सबसे ज्यादा स्टनिंग है।' इस पर अक्षय कुमार पूछते हैं कि इसमें ऐश्वर्या राय (Aishwarya Rai) का नाम क्यों नहीं है। इस पर करण जौहर झेंप जाते हैं, और सोचने लगते हैं। अक्षय फिर से वही सवाल करते हैं, और इस पर करण जौहर सिर्फ हंसने लगते हैं। उनके पास कोई जवाब नहीं होता है। उनके इस तरह से दिया गया जवाब काफी वायरल हो रहा है। फैंस भी इसे काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं।

