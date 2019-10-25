'Housefull 4' Public reaction: सिनेमाघरों से बाहर आते ही 'हाउसफुल 4' को लेकर दर्शकों ने दिए ऐसे- ऐसे रिव्यू

अक्षय कुमार ( akshay kumar ) ) की मल्टीस्टारर फिल्म 'हाउसफुल 4' ( housefull 4 ) सिनेमाघरों में लग चुकी है।
बॅालीवुड इंडस्ट्री के मिस्टर खिलाड़ी अक्षय कुमार ( akshay kumar ) ) की मल्टीस्टारर फिल्म 'हाउसफुल 4' ( housefull 4 ) सिनेमाघरों में लग चुकी है। एक बार फिर अक्षय की कॅामेडी लोगों का मनोरंजन करने में कामयाब होती दिखाई दे रही है। पूरी फिल्म देखने के बाद दर्शकों ने रिएक्शन्स सामने आ रहे हैं। तो आइए देखतें हैं दर्शकों को कैसी लगी 'हाउसफुल 4'।
What a great screening tonight of Housefull 4 a laugh riot ! Great screening with the star cast Akshay kumar sir and the housefull girls but proud of my baby @kriti.kharbanda I can’t tell you how happy I am to see you today sharing the big screen with such great actors! I cried a little too ok coz I love u! . . . #housefull4 #kritikharbanda #kritisanon #poojahegde #akshaykumar #zareenkhan #picoftheday #love #bollywood
फिल्म में अक्षय के बाला कैरेक्टर की खूब तारीफ हो रही है। साथ ही एक्टर्स की कॉमेडी भी लोगों को हंसाने में कामयाब रही। एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'अक्षय कुमार और हाउसफुल 4की एक्ट्रेसेज के साथ जबरदस्त स्टारकास्ट।'
#Housefull4 is a :— Magician (@MeEngrr) October 24, 2019
-Maze-Daaaar
-Dam-daaar
-Shan-Daar ❤ , Akshay is the soul of this Epic reincarnation comedy !!
This movie will work bigg at the BO #Housefull4Reviews
Just kidding😂😂😂😂😂😂 Aise reviews nahi aayenge..
Overall #Housefull4 has all the elements to get success at the box office. Sajid & Farhad have done superb Job. It is best comedy film in recent year, All set to take good opening. Masses & Classes both will enjoy it.— Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) October 24, 2019
&
Yes
It will be @akshaykumar's Highest Grosser.
⭐⭐⭐/5
वहीं दूसरे ने लिखा, इस ऐतिहासिक पुनर्जन्म कॉमेडी की जान हैं अक्षय। यह फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कुछ बड़ा करेगी।'
#Housefull4 is big canvas movie.— Vinay Prabhakar🇮🇳 (@ProudIndianVP) October 24, 2019
You will have the best theater experience of your life for 2 Hrs and 30 minutes.@akshaykumar is back with a bang and i can challenge that no one is better than khiladi kumar in comedy genre.
Baala owns the show.#Housefull4Review
4.5*/5
इस यूजर ने लिखा, हिलेरियस, अक्षय की कॅामेडी लौट आई है।' बता दें हाउसफुल 4' के साथ 25 अक्टूबर के दिन 'सांड की आंख' ( saand ki aankh ) और 'मेड इन चाइना' ( made in china ) जैसी दो और फिल्में रिलीज हुई है। इस फिल्म को फरहद समजी ने डायरेक्ट किया है और साजिद नाडियाडवाला ( sajid nadiadwala ) ने इसको प्रोड्यूस किया है।