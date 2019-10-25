'Housefull 4' Public reaction: सिनेमाघरों से बाहर आते ही 'हाउसफुल 4' को लेकर दर्शकों ने दिए ऐसे- ऐसे रिव्यू
Riya Jain
| Updated: 25 Oct 2019, 03:10:04 PM (IST)
'Housefull 4' Public reaction: सिनेमाघरों से बाहर आते ही 'हाउसफुल 4' को लेकर दर्शकों ने दिए ऐसे- ऐसे रिव्यू
'Housefull 4' Public reaction: सिनेमाघरों से बाहर आते ही 'हाउसफुल 4' को लेकर दर्शकों ने दिए ऐसे- ऐसे रिव्यू

अक्षय कुमार ( akshay kumar ) ) की मल्टीस्टारर फिल्म 'हाउसफुल 4' ( housefull 4 ) सिनेमाघरों में लग चुकी है।

बॅालीवुड इंडस्ट्री के मिस्टर खिलाड़ी अक्षय कुमार ( akshay kumar ) ) की मल्टीस्टारर फिल्म 'हाउसफुल 4' ( housefull 4 ) सिनेमाघरों में लग चुकी है। एक बार फिर अक्षय की कॅामेडी लोगों का मनोरंजन करने में कामयाब होती दिखाई दे रही है। पूरी फिल्म देखने के बाद दर्शकों ने रिएक्शन्स सामने आ रहे हैं। तो आइए देखतें हैं दर्शकों को कैसी लगी 'हाउसफुल 4'।

 

'Housefull 4' Public reaction: सिनेमाघरों से बाहर आते ही 'हाउसफुल 4' को लेकर दर्शकों ने दिए ऐसे- ऐसे रिव्यू

फिल्म में अक्षय के बाला कैरेक्टर की खूब तारीफ हो रही है। साथ ही एक्टर्स की कॉमेडी भी लोगों को हंसाने में कामयाब रही। एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'अक्षय कुमार और हाउसफुल 4की एक्ट्रेसेज के साथ जबरदस्त स्टारकास्ट।'

'Housefull 4' Public reaction: सिनेमाघरों से बाहर आते ही 'हाउसफुल 4' को लेकर दर्शकों ने दिए ऐसे- ऐसे रिव्यू

वहीं दूसरे ने लिखा, इस ऐतिहासिक पुनर्जन्म कॉमेडी की जान हैं अक्षय। यह फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कुछ बड़ा करेगी।'

'Housefull 4' Public reaction: सिनेमाघरों से बाहर आते ही 'हाउसफुल 4' को लेकर दर्शकों ने दिए ऐसे- ऐसे रिव्यू

इस यूजर ने लिखा, हिलेरियस, अक्षय की कॅामेडी लौट आई है।' बता दें हाउसफुल 4' के साथ 25 अक्टूबर के दिन 'सांड की आंख' ( saand ki aankh ) और 'मेड इन चाइना' ( made in china ) जैसी दो और फिल्में रिलीज हुई है। इस फिल्म को फरहद समजी ने डायरेक्ट किया है और साजिद नाडियाडवाला ( sajid nadiadwala ) ने इसको प्रोड्यूस किया है।

 

 

related story

Govardhan 2019: बड़े पर्दे पर श्री कृष्णा बन चुके हैं ये 5 मशहूर सितारे, देखें वीडियो

Govardhan 2019: बड़े पर्दे पर श्री कृष्णा बन चुके हैं ये 5 मशहूर सितारे, देखें वीडियो
बॉक्स ऑफिस पर गदर मचाने को तैयार है हाउसफुल 4, पहले दिन कमाएगी इतने करोड़
बॉक्स ऑफिस पर गदर मचाने को तैयार है हाउसफुल 4, पहले दिन कमाएगी इतने करोड़
Housefull 4 Vs Made in China : बोमन ईरानी ने किया खुलासा, क्यों नहीं हैं हाउसफुल टीम का हिस्सा
Housefull 4 Vs Made in China : बोमन ईरानी ने किया खुलासा, क्यों नहीं हैं हाउसफुल टीम का हिस्सा
दूसरे स्टार्स से जलन होने वाले सवाल पर 'मिस्टर खिलाड़ी' अक्षय ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, सुनकर हैरान रह जाएंगे आप
दूसरे स्टार्स से जलन होने वाले सवाल पर 'मिस्टर खिलाड़ी' अक्षय ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, सुनकर हैरान रह जाएंगे आप
अक्षय कर रहे थे मुंह से आग निकालने का स्टंट, एक्ट्रेस से हुई चूक, बाल-बाल बचे बाल और कपड़े, देखें वीडियो
अक्षय कर रहे थे मुंह से आग निकालने का स्टंट, एक्ट्रेस से हुई चूक, बाल-बाल बचे बाल और कपड़े, देखें वीडियो
पहले अक्षय ने किया कार की सीट पर डांस, फिर रितेश ने बीच सड़क लगाए ठुमके, वायरल वीडियो
पहले अक्षय ने किया कार की सीट पर डांस, फिर रितेश ने बीच सड़क लगाए ठुमके, वायरल वीडियो
अक्षय कुमार और बॉबी देओल की लड़ाई का वीडियो आया सामने, कुछ यूं गुस्से में दिखे

अक्षय कुमार और बॉबी देओल की लड़ाई का वीडियो आया सामने, कुछ यूं गुस्से में दिखे
Akshay Kumar Housefull 4 housefull 4 movie review housefull 4 public review Kriti Sanon