इंडस्ट्री में द्विअर्थी भाषा और संवाद का प्रयोग फिल्म को मनोजरंजक बनाने के लिए शॉर्टकट बन गया है। ये बात फिल्म निर्माता अनीस बज्मी ने फिल्म 'पागलपंती' के प्रचार के दौरान एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान कही। अनीस बज्मी कहते हैं, वे ये शॉर्टकट नहीं अपनाते हैं क्योंकि वे पारिवारिक फिल्में बनाते हैं।
'नो एंट्री' और 'वेलकम' जैसी सुपरहिट कॉमेडी फिल्में दे चुके अनीस बज्मी ने कहा, “मैं अपनी फिल्मों में दोहरे अर्थों वाले संवाद नहीं लिखता, मुझे उनसे भी कोई परेशानी नहीं है जो फिल्मों में इसका प्रयोग करते हैं या कर रहे हैं।"
बज्मी कहते हैं, "मेरा मानना है कि आपका दिमाग क्रिएटिव है अगर आप में कुछ अच्छा लिखने का गुण है। अगर आप किसी प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर कड़ी मेहनत करते हैं तो शायद आपको कभी ऐसे शॉर्टकट्स की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। क्योंकि मैं पारिवारिक फिल्में बनाता हूं, मैं अपने दिमाग में रखता हूं कि बच्चे क्या देखना चाहेंगे और क्या नहीं..मैं इसी तरीके के प्रोजेक्ट पर काम करता हूं।"
बता दें, अनीस जल्द ही जॉन अब्राहम स्टार फिल्म 'पागलपंती' ला रहे हैं। फिल्म में अनिल कपूर, अरशद वारसी, इलियाना डिक्रूज, कृति खरबंदा और उर्वशी रौतेला, सौरभ शुक्ला, पुलकित सम्राट हैं।