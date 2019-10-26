View this post on Instagram

When I started my journey as a writer in Bollywood, there used to be very limited resources and opportunities. It wasn’t easy at all because there was no one to help you. Humme din raat bohot struggle karna padhta tha to get the right opportunity. Now, after all these years, I really wanted to do something for everyone who loves writing. So, here I am, giving screenwriters the platform to showcase their work. Log on to my website & submit your script in the Writers Room section and who knows, my next movie might just be on the story you submitted 😃 Link in the bio! Taiyyaar ho?