'जॉन अब्राहम' स्टार फिल्म 'पागलपंती' के निर्देशक ने Industry को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा
rohit sharma
| Updated: 26 Oct 2019, 04:21:37 PM (IST)
'जॉन अब्राहम' स्टार फिल्म 'पागलपंती' के निर्देशक ने Industry को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा

इंडस्ट्री में द्विअर्थी भाषा और संवाद का प्रयोग फिल्म को मनोजरंजक बनाने के लिए शॉर्टकट बन गया है। ये बात फिल्म निर्माता अनीस बज्मी ने फिल्म 'पागलपंती' के प्रचार के दौरान एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान कही। अनीस बज्मी कहते हैं, वे ये शॉर्टकट नहीं अपनाते हैं क्योंकि वे पारिवारिक फिल्में बनाते हैं।

इंडस्ट्री में द्विअर्थी भाषा और संवाद का प्रयोग फिल्म को मनोजरंजक बनाने के लिए शॉर्टकट बन गया है। ये बात फिल्म निर्माता अनीस बज्मी ने फिल्म 'पागलपंती' के प्रचार के दौरान एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान कही। अनीस बज्मी कहते हैं, वे ये शॉर्टकट नहीं अपनाते हैं क्योंकि वे पारिवारिक फिल्में बनाते हैं।

View this post on Instagram

Door se dekha toh... 😜

A post shared by Anees Bazmee (@aneesbazmee) on

'नो एंट्री' और 'वेलकम' जैसी सुपरहिट कॉमेडी फिल्में दे चुके अनीस बज्मी ने कहा, “मैं अपनी फिल्मों में दोहरे अर्थों वाले संवाद नहीं लिखता, मुझे उनसे भी कोई परेशानी नहीं है जो फिल्मों में इसका प्रयोग करते हैं या कर रहे हैं।"

बज्मी कहते हैं, "मेरा मानना है कि आपका दिमाग क्रिएटिव है अगर आप में कुछ अच्छा लिखने का गुण है। अगर आप किसी प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर कड़ी मेहनत करते हैं तो शायद आपको कभी ऐसे शॉर्टकट्स की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। क्योंकि मैं पारिवारिक फिल्में बनाता हूं, मैं अपने दिमाग में रखता हूं कि बच्चे क्या देखना चाहेंगे और क्या नहीं..मैं इसी तरीके के प्रोजेक्ट पर काम करता हूं।"

बता दें, अनीस जल्द ही जॉन अब्राहम स्टार फिल्म 'पागलपंती' ला रहे हैं। फिल्म में अनिल कपूर, अरशद वारसी, इलियाना डिक्रूज, कृति खरबंदा और उर्वशी रौतेला, सौरभ शुक्ला, पुलकित सम्राट हैं।

related story

क्या प्रेग्नेंट हैं बिपाशा? Fans तस्वीर देख लगा रहे हैं अनुमान, दुपट्टे से छुपा रही हैं बेबी बंप!
क्या प्रेग्नेंट हैं बिपाशा? Fans तस्वीर देख लगा रहे हैं अनुमान, दुपट्टे से छुपा रही हैं बेबी बंप!
इंडस्ट्री में एक साथ इस बड़े प्रोजेक्ट पर काम करेंगे अजय देवगन, तानाजी के बाद मिली प्रेरणा
इंडस्ट्री में एक साथ इस बड़े प्रोजेक्ट पर काम करेंगे अजय देवगन, तानाजी के बाद मिली प्रेरणा
दिशा पटानी ने ऐसे उड़ाया 'एकता कपूर' का मजाक, फिर सामने आया इस एक्टर का रिएक्शन
दिशा पटानी ने ऐसे उड़ाया 'एकता कपूर' का मजाक, फिर सामने आया इस एक्टर का रिएक्शन
करण जौहर अब बिंदु दारा सिंह के बेटे फतेह को करेंगे लॉन्च, इस फिल्म से होगी बॉलीवुड में एंट्री
करण जौहर अब बिंदु दारा सिंह के बेटे फतेह को करेंगे लॉन्च, इस फिल्म से होगी बॉलीवुड में एंट्री
सोनम को मिला दुबई स्टार अवॉर्ड, ये सम्मान पाने वाली पहली भारतीय एक्ट्रेस
सोनम को मिला दुबई स्टार अवॉर्ड, ये सम्मान पाने वाली पहली भारतीय एक्ट्रेस
confirmed! इस तमिल डायरेक्टर के साथ काम करेंगे शाहरुख खान, वीडियो हुआ वायरल
confirmed! इस तमिल डायरेक्टर के साथ काम करेंगे शाहरुख खान, वीडियो हुआ वायरल
दमदार एक्टर 'नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी' को CIFF में मिलने जा रहा है International सिनेमा जगत का ये खास अवार्ड
दमदार एक्टर 'नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी' को CIFF में मिलने जा रहा है International सिनेमा जगत का ये खास अवार्ड
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मौनी रॉय बोलीं, रियल लाइफ में ऐसा है मेरा असल किरदार
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मौनी रॉय बोलीं, रियल लाइफ में ऐसा है मेरा असल किरदार
जॉन अब्राहम की फिल्म पागलपंती का ट्रेलर हुआ रिलीज, हंस-हंस के हो जाएंगे लोटपोट
जॉन अब्राहम की फिल्म पागलपंती का ट्रेलर हुआ रिलीज, हंस-हंस के हो जाएंगे लोटपोट
Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival : दिग्गज सितारों ने की शिरकत, देखें तस्वीरें

+5

Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival : दिग्गज सितारों ने की शिरकत, देखें तस्वीरें
महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: ऋतिक, माधुरी, हेमा, पद्मिनी और लारा सहित इन सितारों ने किया मतदान
महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: ऋतिक, माधुरी, हेमा, पद्मिनी और लारा सहित इन सितारों ने किया मतदान
2 साल बाद फिर से ट्विटर पर हुआ 'गोलमाल अगेन'
2 साल बाद फिर से ट्विटर पर हुआ 'गोलमाल अगेन'
anees bazmee Bollywood News In Hindi John Abraham