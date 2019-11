अनुपम खेर ने मम्मी से कहा- पहले तो आपका गुजारा 10-20 हजार रुपये में हो जाता था, Video हो गया Viral

View this post on Instagram

When I was in Mumbai: Mom was talking about Diwali expenditure to me and my brother @rajukher1. Usually she asks for small amount but to test me she increased the amount and pulled Raju's shorts at the same time. Don't miss that action of hers. Her trying to be innocent act got caught on camera. She is really hilarious.🤣😂😍🤣 #DulariRocks #Mom #Momlife #innocence