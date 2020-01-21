कैंसर के वक्त पूरी तरह से टूट गई थी ताहिरा, आयुष्मान को देना चाहती थीं तलाक

Vivhav Shukla
| Updated: 21 Jan 2020, 10:40:44 AM (IST)
  • आज ताहिरा का जन्मदिन(Tahira Kashyap Birthday )है
  • ताहिरा कश्यप को हुआ था ब्रेस्ट कैंसर

नई दिल्ली। कैंसर (cancer) बीमारी बहुत ही भयावह होती है। आज के दस साल पहले ये बीमारी जिसे हो जाती थी उसे मौत की नींद सुलाकर ही जाती थी। लेकिन वक्त के साथ इस बीमारी का 'द ऐंड' भी बदला। अब इस बीमारी को बहुत से लोगों ने हरा कर अपनी ज़िंदगी हासिल की है। ऐसा ही एक नाम है ताहिरा कश्यप(Tahira Kashyap)। आज ताहिरा का जन्मदिन(Tahira Kashyap Birthday ) है और आज हम आपको उनके कैंसर को हराकर अपनी जिंदगी को वापस लेने की कहानी बताने जा रहे हैं।

tahira_kashyap1.jpg

दरअसल, बॉलीवुड अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना (Ayushmann Khurrana) की पत्नी ताहिरा कश्यप ब्रेस्ट कैंसर हुआ था। एक इंटरव्यू में ताहिरा ने बताया था कि जिस दिन पता चला, तब पहले तो मुझे यकीन ही नहीं हुआ। मैं हंसे जा रही थी। मुझे समझ ही नहीं आ रहा था कि यह कैसे हो गया। डॉक्टर ने बताया कि मेरा ब्रेस्ट निकालना पड़ेगा, तो मैं रोने लगी। लेकिन मेरे पति ने मुझे हौसला दिया। जिसके बाद मेरे भी हिम्मत आई और मैं ऑपरेशन के लिए तैयार हो गई।

View this post on Instagram

Today is my day! Wish you all a happy #worldcancerday and hope each one of us celebrates this day in an embracing way. That we remove any stigma or taboo associated with it. That we spread awareness about it and that we have self love no matter what. I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour. There is nothing known as perfect. Happiness lies in truly accepting yourself. This was a tough one for me. But this picture was my decision as I want to celebrate not the disease but the spirit with which I endured. To quote my mentor, Diasaku Ikeda, “Leading an undefeated life is eternal victory. Not being defeated, never giving up, is actually a greater victory than winning, not being defeated means having the courage to rise to the challenge. However many times we’re knocked down, the important thing is we keep getting up and taking one step-even a half step- forward” #worldcancerday #breastcancerawareness #breastcancerwarrior #turningkarmaintomission #boddhisatva Thanks @atulkasbekar for this one❤️

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on

ताहिरा बताती हैं कि डॉक्टर ने बताया कि आपको आराम की जरूरत है लेकिन मैं इस दौरान कभी छुट्टी नहीं ली। मैं रोज ऑफिस जाती थी, काम करती थी। ताहिरा ने बताया था कि मेरी जिंदगी में कुछ कई ऐसे मोड़ भी आए जब मैं अपने रिश्ते को खत्म कर देना चाहती थी। कई बार मैंने इसके लिए मन भी बना लिया था। मैं सोचती थी कि इस रिश्ते को अब और आगे नहीं बढ़ाया जा सकता है। मुझे लगता था कि आयुष्मान(Ayushmann Khurrana) को तलाक दे देना चाहिए लेकिन वो जिद पर अडे़ रहे।उन्होंने मेरा साथ नहीं छोड़ा।हमने कैंसर से लड़ाई लड़ी और दोनों ने इस जंग को जीत लिया।

