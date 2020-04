b'day spl: लारा की को-स्टार के साथ साजिद खान करते थे अश्लील हरकत, एक्ट्रेस ने पति से कही थी ये बात..

View this post on Instagram

So much itching and scratching? I deduce a tick problem!!! 😜. With 5 dogs over the last 9 years, I’m not surprised!! 🥂 Here’s to many more husband!!! YEARS, not ticks!!!! But 🐕 included!!! 😍😘. #Repost @mbhupathi with @get_repost ・・・ Nine years and counting.. Happy Anniversary @larabhupathi .. it’s been fun getting through all the itches and the scratches and may the force be with us to continue to do so!! #anniversary