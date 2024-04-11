scriptBade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: अक्षय-टाइगर ने जनता को किया खुश या निराश? जानें कैसी लगी दर्शकों को फिल्म, पढ़ें रिव्यू | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review in hindi akshay kumar tiger shroff movie people impress or not rating | Patrika News
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: अक्षय-टाइगर ने जनता को किया खुश या निराश? जानें कैसी लगी दर्शकों को फिल्म, पढ़ें रिव्यू

locationमुंबईPublished: Apr 11, 2024 10:18:43 am

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Twitter Review: अक्षय कुमार और टाइगर श्रॉफ की फिल्म 'बड़े मियां छोटे मियां' के पहले दिन के पहले शो का रिव्यू आ गया है। आइये जानते हैं दर्शकों को ये फिल्म कैसी लगी है...

bade_miyan_chote_miyan_review_in_hindi_akshay_kumar_tiger_shroff_movie_people_impress_or_not.jpg
बड़े मियां छोटे मियां का रिव्यू
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Twitter Review: ईद के मौके पर 11 अप्रैल गुरुवार को बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'बड़े मियां छोटे मियां' को अलग-अलग तरह का रिस्पांस मिल रहा है। किसी को ये फिल्म पसंद आई है तो कोई इसकी जमकर बुराई कर रहा है। ऐसे में ट्विटर पर दर्शकों ने भी रिव्यू देने शुरू कर दिए हैं। पहले दिन के पहले शो के बारे में लोगों का क्या कहना है आइये इस रिव्यू में पढ़ें...

बड़े मियां छोटे मियां पर आए ये रिएक्शन (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Twitter Review)

ट्विटर पर यूजर्स फिल्म को लेकर अलग-अलग रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने लिखा- "बड़े मियां छोटे मियां' ब्लॉकबस्टर होने वाली है", दूसरे ने लिखा- "इस फिल्म में एक्शन को एक अलग ही तरीके से दिखाया गया है जो बेहद जबरदस्त है।" तीसरे यूजर ने पॉजिटिव रिस्पांस देते हुए फिल्म को शुद्ध एक्शन एंटरटेनर बताया है। एक यूजर ने अक्षय कुमार और टाइगर श्रॉफ की जोड़ी को हिट बताया है।
फिल्म 'बड़े मियां छोटे मियां' का डायरेक्शन अली अब्बास जफर ने किया है। इससे पहले उन्होंने कई शानदार फिल्में 'सुल्तान', 'भारत', 'गुंडे', 'टाइगर जिंदा है' दी हैं।

