Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: अक्षय-टाइगर ने जनता को किया खुश या निराश? जानें कैसी लगी दर्शकों को फिल्म, पढ़ें रिव्यू

बड़े मियां छोटे मियां पर आए ये रिएक्शन (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Twitter Review) ट्विटर पर यूजर्स फिल्म को लेकर अलग-अलग रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने लिखा- "बड़े मियां छोटे मियां' ब्लॉकबस्टर होने वाली है", दूसरे ने लिखा- "इस फिल्म में एक्शन को एक अलग ही तरीके से दिखाया गया है जो बेहद जबरदस्त है।" तीसरे यूजर ने पॉजिटिव रिस्पांस देते हुए फिल्म को शुद्ध एक्शन एंटरटेनर बताया है। एक यूजर ने अक्षय कुमार और टाइगर श्रॉफ की जोड़ी को हिट बताया है।

#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan First Public Reviews Out



All Time Blockbuster Loading... Positive Responses from everywhere 💥



Review- 5⭐/ 5⭐#AkshayKumar𓃵 #BMCMReview #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanReview pic.twitter.com/Xm2f6wc5YI— Arpan Akki ᵇᵐᶜᵐ ᵒⁿ ᵉⁱᵈ ²⁴ (@ArpanAkkiBmcM) April 11, 2024

PRALAY AAG GAYA ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

Watch #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan in the nearest cinemas from today pic.twitter.com/8U2hxocKpb— ακαѕн (@retd_ash) April 11, 2024

#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan What a Show @aliabbaszafar 💥 Massive Pure mass Interval Block with 5-6 Mass and bold Pure Raw Action Stuff @akshaykumar You are god in Action Climax is Grand Pure LIT 💥

Fast Screenplay and Engaging Full of Fan stuff a Mass Film

BGM & Action 🔥

⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟 pic.twitter.com/Fb53mzD6Vk— Sᴜmit Gope (@IsumedhKhiladi) April 11, 2024

Mass entry of #AkshayKumar and #TigerShroff . Ok i have to shut my social media before my noon show otherwise sab spoil ho jayega. But i'm hell excited. Akshay Kumar comedy with action is deadly combo!!#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanReviewhttps://t.co/g6pZv01fjC— आजसे BMCM सिनेमाघरों में🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) April 11, 2024

फिल्म 'बड़े मियां छोटे मियां' का डायरेक्शन अली अब्बास जफर ने किया है। इससे पहले उन्होंने कई शानदार फिल्में 'सुल्तान', 'भारत', 'गुंडे', 'टाइगर जिंदा है' दी हैं।