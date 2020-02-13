नॉर्मल डिलीवरी नहीं वॉटरबर्थ के जरिए कल्कि ने दिया था बच्ची को जन्म, पोस्ट शेयर कर बताया एक्सपीरियंस

नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कल्कि कोचलिन (Kalki Koechlin) ने हाल ही में एक बेटी को जन्म दिया है। कल्कि जब से मां बनी हैं तब से वो अपने मां बनने का एक्पीरियंस सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करती जा रही हैं। उनकी डिलीवरी वाटर बर्थ के जरिए हुई थी। उन्होंने अपने इस एक्पीरियंस को भी शेयर किया है। इस तस्वीर में कल्कि ने अपनी पूरी टीम को धन्यवाद दिया है।
Love and hate. Seems to be everywhere these days. A world wide debate. But I don't need to look far to find it. I see this cycle of love and hate in my own family. We curse eachother and scream and shout and break things, until we ourselves break. Then we cry, feel the guilt and look down at our feet. We hug gingerly, love reluctantly and forget quickly until it is repeated again. Love and hate. A habit. Like two magnets, in constant repulsion. Perhaps the opposite of hate is not love, but understanding. And the opposite of love is not hate, but neglect. There are so many uncomfortable extremes that make us feel we must react at once and put a stop to it - slam the door, walk away, shout your way to the other person's silence, unleash unthinkable acts of violence. But living with discomfort all the time, as I do now, because it is inside me and I cannot escape it, I have to be patient. My body demands it, my mind shuts down, my heart can only beat. If I erupt, it is inward and I alone feel the heat. I feel small, very small, from the sheer mystery and unfamiliarity of the grand workings taking over inside me. And so, eventually, I'm reduced to baby steps, forced to listen and respond, to note down and break years of habit in this moment. Today the cycle will not repeat. Today I will plant a seed, allowing my intentions to grow into another being - another me, but more conscious, more careful . I feel as if this creature, which began as a virus of discomfort inside me, slowly threatening my independence, stalling my capacity to create, or to think for myself, and eating into my daily routine, is now firmly a mirror of my own insecurities, a counter to my fears, a soul that can evolve and grow more rapidly than I have in all my years. So perhaps the opposite of destruction is not creation, but simply balance. And the opposite of creation is not destruction, but constant distraction. So I sit and wait. Write and read. Try to keep my balance. And breathe. Because that's all I can get right sometimes. #notesfromapregnantdiary #9monthseries Photo @yashyeri Assisted by @vaibhav_dabholkar_ Style @divyabal HMU @angelinajoseph Dress @_naushadali_
कल्कि ने एक फोटो पोस्ट की है इस तस्वीर में उन्होंने कैप्शन देते हुए लिखा है 'Doula' इस शब्द का अर्थ होता है मुझे पता नहीं चलता अगर मैं एक बच्चे को जन्म नहीं देती। ये शब्द ग्रीक एंशियंट शब्द है। गर्भावती मां के लिए ये एक सपोर्ट सिस्टम की तरह होता है। ये प्रेग्नेंसी पीरियड के दौरान के लिए, लेबर और डिलीवरी के बाद के लिए होती है। कल्कि ने ये भी बताया कि जब तक वो मां नहीं बनी थी तब उन्हें इस प्रक्रिया के बारें में कुछ भी पता नहीं था। इस बात से कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता कि आप को इस फंक्शन की कोई जानकारी हो या ना हो आपने इसके बारें में पढ़ा हो या ना पढ़ा हो साथ ही डॉक्टर से पूछा हो या नहीं। लेकिन जब तक आप खुद इस अनुभव से नहीं गुजरते हों तब तक आपको कुछ नहीं पता चल पता है।
Doula. I can't experience childbirth and not talk about this word. The word comes from the ancient Greeks and meant 'a woman's maid', it is now a support system of women for women during the process of pregnancy, labour and post partem care. I didnt know about the function of a doula myself until I got pregnant. No matter how much you read up, prepare or ask your doctor, there are challenges in childbirth that one can only know from experience and practice. A doula provides massages, breathing techniques and excercises during active labour, other support like hypnobirthing, a birth plan for the hospital, your first bonding with your baby, breastfeeding and so many other essentials which believe me, when you're a first time mum, feel like your first day at a new school all over again! In this photo I'm with my doula @newbeginningzz in the 'transitional' phase of labour, when you are almost ready to push the baby out and contractions are at their peak. For me it was by far the hardest part (so it's quite appropriate that the picture is a blur), and without Sanam's strong hands and steady voice guiding me through the breathing I'm not sure I would've been able to bear it. I've also had unbelievable support from @reba_beingalive a doula from @birthvillageindia who's constantly checking on me and making sure I'm not alone through all this. #sisterhood #doula #hypnobirthing #waterbirth #womenforwomen #pregnancy
कल्कि की इस तस्वीर में आप देख सकते हैं कि डॉक्टर कल्कि के दोनों हाथों को लिए बैठी हैं। कल्कि ने बताया कि ‘Doula’ में सांस लेने की टेक्नीक और एक्सरसाइज के बारें में बताते हैं। इस तस्वीर में आप देख सकते हैं कि मैं Doula के साथ हूं। सोनम ने इस दौरान पूरी तरह से मुझे सभांल रखा है। उन्होंने मुझे पूरी तरह गाइड किया है। मुझे नहीं लगता कि मैं ये सब इनके बिना सह पाती।
So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women's Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers! 💞🌼 #nevergiveup
कल्कि ने डिलीवरी एक्सपीरियंस शेयर करते हुए सबको थैंक्यू का मैसेज दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि ट्यूलिप वुमन केयर की पूरी टीम और मेरे तमाम डॉक्टर्स को धन्यवाद जिन्होंने मेरे साथ 17 घंटे कॉप्रेट किया। उस दौरान मैं बहुत थक गई थी। जिस वजह से मैंने कहा कि अब कैसे भी करके इसे बाहर निकालो और वो इस चीज़ को कर भी सकते थे। लेकिन उन्होंने मुझे काफी संभाला और कहा कि तुम बहुत मेहनत करके यहां तक आई हो और अब तुम्हें नेचुलर वॉटरबर्थ देना होगा। इसके ठीक 1 घंटे बाद मैंने अपनी बेटी सैफो को जन्म दिया।