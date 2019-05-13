ऋचा चड्ढा ने कंगना रनौत को दिया ज्ञान तो बहन बोली- बेरोजगार एक्टर और चमचों को...

बॅालीवुड एक्ट्रेस Kangana Ranaut की बहन Rangoli Chandel इन दिनों एक-एक कर सभी बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स पर निशाना साध रही है। आए दिन वह ट्विटर पर किसी बड़ी हस्ती से लड़ती नजर आती हैं। इस बार बी-टाउन की मशूहर एक्ट्रेस Richa Chadha उनका निशाना बनी।

दरअसल, ऋचा चड्ढा से एक इवेंट के दौरान ऋतिक रोशन और कंगना के विवाद पर सवाल पूछा गया। इस पर ऋचा ने कहा था, 'मैं पब्लिकली शाब्दिक लड़ाई करने में भरोसा नहीं करती हूं। अगर मुझे किसी इंसान से कोई शिकायत है तो मैं उससे डायरेक्ट बात करूंगी।

I hear a lot of people like ⁦@RichaChadha⁩ comment about Kangana’s outspokenness, they often insist they choose not to have public war of words. My question is do they have a choice? Are they truly autonomous? .... (contd.) https://t.co/b0l8dWKrTA — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 12, 2019

(Contd)...Can they function if bollywood biggies black list them? Can they create content and survive on their own? Do they have that competence? Can they survive opposition’s counter attacks and bring about the much needed change?....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 12, 2019

..(contd) Please understand Kangana slogged for 14 years to earn her freedom, she never spoke the way she does now cause in 14 years she build herself in a way that she will survive even if the whole industry is against her...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 12, 2019

....(contd) so her timing of speaking out was also decided a decade ago. Please know if there is a flame burning in the rain there is a reason behind that its not a coincidence. And here are some jobless actors, movie mafia ass lickers....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 12, 2019

इसी बात पर रंगोली ने उन्हें आड़े हाथ लिया। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'मुझे सुनने में आया कि ऋचा चड्ढा समेत कई लोगों को कंगना के खुलकर बात करने से परेशानी हैं। वह कहते हैं कि वह पब्लिकली ऐसी बात करने से बचेंगी।'

रंगोली ने आगे लिखा, 'मेरा सवाल है कि क्या आपके पास कोई दूसरी च्वाइस है? क्या आप अपने दम पर काम करते हैं। अगर बॉलीवुड के बड़े लोग इन्हें ब्लैकलिस्ट कर दें तो क्या ये काम कर पाएंगी? क्या ये खुद का कंटेंट जनरेट कर सकती हैं और गुजारा कर सकता हैं।

रंगोली चंदेल ने अपने अगले ट्वीट में लिखा, 'इस बात को समझने की कोशिश करें की कंगना ने 14 साल संघर्ष करने के बाद ये आजादी हासिल की है। वह पहले ऐसे बात नहीं करती थीं जैसा अब बोलती हैं। पिछले 14 साल में उन्होंने खुद को बनाया है। जब पूरी इंडस्ट्री उसके खिलाफ थी तब भी उसने खुद को बनाया है। कंगना को कब बोलना है ये 10 साल पहले ही तय हो गया था। इसके अलावा कुछ बेरोजगार एक्टर हैं जो मूवी माफिया के चमचे हैं। उन्हें ज्ञान देना कि वह पब्लिक फाइट में शामिल हो सकती हैं। लेकिन, हुई नहीं। डार्लिंग सच्चाई ये है तुम कर सकती तो करती। इसलिए अब बैठ जाओ।'