सालों पुरानी लड़ाई हुई खत्म, अजय देवगन और उनकी फिल्म रनवे 34 को लेकर करण जौहर ने किया ट्वीट

अजय देवगन की नई फिल्म रनवे 34 रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है। कुठ दिन पहले इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ हैं। जिसे दर्शक काफी ज्यादा पंसद कर रहे हैं। फैंस इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर देखने के बाद इस फिल्म के रिलीज का इंतजार कर रहै हैं।

Updated: April 16, 2022 05:24:02 pm

अजय देवगन और करण जौहर के बीच अनबन की खबरें आती रहती हैं। बता दे कि एक बार साल 2016 में दोनों की फिल्मों का क्लैश हुआ था। जिसके बाद से ही दोनो के बीच अक्सर अनबन बनी रहती हैं। कहा तो ऐसा भी जाता था कि साल 2016 के बाद से दोनो के बीच बात-चीत नहीं होती थी। दोनो एक दूसरे से अलग से कभी मिलते भी नही हैं। लेकिन इसी बीच करण ने अब अजय और उनकी फिल्म रनवे 34 को लेकर ट्वीट किया है जो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।
दरअसल, करण ने पहली बार अजय देवगन की फिल्म की तारिफ की हैं। और साथ ही अजय और बाकी टीम को प्यार और शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। करण ने अपने ट्वीट में अजय, अमिताभ बच्चन और रकुलप प्रीत सिंह को टैग भी किया है। इस ट्वीट को देख सभी लोग हैरान हैं। ऐसा लग रहा हैं कि दोनो के बीच की दूरिया लंबे समय के बाद खत्म हो गई हैं।
करण ने ट्वीट में लिखा हैं कि- 'शानदार और थ्रिलिंग फिल्म। इस राइड को लेकर का इंतजार नहीं हो रहा है। रनवे 34 सभी को काफी पसंद आने वाली है। ये एक परफेक्ट समर फिल्म है। अजय देवगन, अमिताभ बच्चन, रकुल प्रीत सिंह, बोमन ईरानी को मेरा प्यार और शुभकामनाएं।'
करण के इस ट्वीट का अजय ने जवाब देते हुए लिखा, 'हे करण जौहर, ये बहुत ही कूल कॉम्पलीमेंट है। थैंक्यू। जैसे ही फिल्म की पहली कॉपी आकी है मैं आपको इसे दिखाना चाहूंगा। फैंस को उनका यह ट्वीट काफी ज्यादा पंसद आ रहा हैं। दोनो के ट्वीट देख कर ऐसा लग रहा हैं कि सालों पुराना किस्सा अब एक्टर भूल गए हैं।
आपको बता दे कि साल 2016 में फिल्म ऐ दिल है मुश्किल और अजय की फिल्म शिवाय का बॉक्स ऑफिस क्लैश हुआ था। दोनों के अनबन की खबरें उस समय काफी सुर्खियों में थी।करण और अजय के रिलेशनशिप में काफी उतार-चढ़ाव आए थे
