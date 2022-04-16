सालों पुरानी लड़ाई हुई खत्म, अजय देवगन और उनकी फिल्म रनवे 34 को लेकर करण जौहर ने किया ट्वीट

अजय देवगन की नई फिल्म रनवे 34 रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है। कुठ दिन पहले इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ हैं। जिसे दर्शक काफी ज्यादा पंसद कर रहे हैं। फैंस इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर देखने के बाद इस फिल्म के रिलीज का इंतजार कर रहै हैं।
Updated: April 16, 2022 05:24:02 pm
करण के इस ट्वीट का अजय ने जवाब देते हुए लिखा, 'हे करण जौहर, ये बहुत ही कूल कॉम्पलीमेंट है। थैंक्यू। जैसे ही फिल्म की पहली कॉपी आकी है मैं आपको इसे दिखाना चाहूंगा। फैंस को उनका यह ट्वीट काफी ज्यादा पंसद आ रहा हैं। दोनो के ट्वीट देख कर ऐसा लग रहा हैं कि सालों पुराना किस्सा अब एक्टर भूल गए हैं।
Breathtaking & thrilling - simply cannot wait for the exceptional ride #Runway34 will take everyone on! An intriguing edge of the seat story & the perfect summer film. All my love and luck to @SrBachchan, @ajaydevgn, @Rakulpreet & @bomanirani!!❤️❤️https://t.co/8s3hNG5Mkm— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 16, 2022
आपको बता दे कि साल 2016 में फिल्म ऐ दिल है मुश्किल और अजय की फिल्म शिवाय का बॉक्स ऑफिस क्लैश हुआ था। दोनों के अनबन की खबरें उस समय काफी सुर्खियों में थी।करण और अजय के रिलेशनशिप में काफी उतार-चढ़ाव आए थे
Hey @karanjohar, that’s a really cool compliment. Thank you. I would like for you to see the film, when the first copy is out 🙏 https://t.co/fHNOncbgoi— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 16, 2022
