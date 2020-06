Fat भगाने के लिए जॉगिंग पर निकलीं Kareena Kapoor Khan, लोगों ने कमेंट में कहा- बूढ़ी हो गई है

View this post on Instagram

Government had announced the easing up of lockdown but nothing is official until the begum comes out for a jog innit😜 Some more clicks of Kareena workin’ up a sweat today in her apartment. How fooookin’ fun it’d be to be one of her neighbours na? Getting to see her, Saifoo and of course the nation’s fav bubba every day as they do their thaaang🤩 FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #kareenakapoorkhan #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #kareenakapoor #taimuralikhan #saifalikhan #bandradiaries #bandrawale #bandrascenes #bandrawest #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses