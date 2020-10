Balrampur Gangrape Case: देश में महिलाओं के साथ हो रही घटनाओं को लेकर चिंतित Kriti Sanon, सख्त सजा देने की कही बात

View this post on Instagram

It breaks my heart to read that the domestic violence cases have almost doubled up during the lockdown period! About 700 cases alone in Punjab! And these are just the ones Registered! Imagine how many are not reported! If you are going through any kind of domestic violence, PLEASE REPORT! 🙏🏻There are helpline numbers at http://www.ncw.nic.in/helplines . NCW whatsapp helpline for lockdown period: 72177135372 ONLY YOU can control your life.. so stand up for yourself! Its NOT OK for anyone to physically hurt you.. no matter what the reason is! ITS NOT OK! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻