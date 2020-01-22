मलाइका अरोड़ा ने खोला अपनी फिटनेस का राज, 'कपोतासन' योगासन करते हुए तस्वीर की शेयर

View this post on Instagram

Hello there, Divas! #malaikasmondaymotivation One of my biggest fitness rules is, holiday or no holiday, workout shouldn’t stop. Find some time to squeeze some sort of workout in your schedule. On that note, here’s #malaikasmoveoftheweek to get you started for an awesome week. Don’t forget to tag @thedivayoga and #malaikasmoveoftheweek . This week’s pose is is Modified Reclined Pigeon Pose 1. To begin, come onto your back with your knees bent and your thighs parallel and hip-distance apart. 2. Cross your left ankle over your right thigh, making sure that your anklebone clears your thigh. Actively flex your front foot by pulling your toes back. 3. Pull your right knee in toward your chest, thread your left arm through the triangle between your legs and clasp your hands around the back of your right leg. 4. If it feels good for you, straighten the right leg and bring your head up towards the left shin. Keep pulling your right leg in to feel a nice stretch across your left glutes as well as the right hamstring. 5. Switch legs and repeat on the other side Have a happy week Divas!