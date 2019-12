मलाइका अरोड़ा ने होने वाली 'ननद' को जन्मदिन में दिया खास तोहफा, किया बर्थडे विश

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday to our fav Kapoor girl, @anshulakapoor ❤️🥰 May you keep spreading happiness and love all around. You’re the bestest. Lots and lots of love and good wishes. 😍 The fam got together to celebrate their fav’s birthday! 🥰🧿 @janhvikapoor @arjunkapoor @khushi05k @jahaankapoor26 @shanayakapoor02 . . #arjunkapoor #anshulakapoor #janhvikapoor #khushikapoor #boneykapoor #maheepkapoor #shanayakapoor #jahaankapoor #bollywood #kapoors #birthday #happybirthdayanshulakapoor