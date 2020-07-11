13 साल पहले मुकेश छाबरा ने Sanjana Sanghi को किया था रॉकस्टार में कास्ट, एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा इंस्टाग्राम पर एक नोट

नई दिल्ली: इन दिनों हर जगह सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) की आखिरी फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' (Dil Bechara) की धूम है। फिल्म के ट्रेलर ने कई रिकॉर्ड तोड़े। लोगों को अब फिल्म के रिलीज होने का बेसब्री से इंतजार है। दिल बेचारा में सुशांत के साथ एक्ट्रेस संजना संघी (Sanjana Sanghi) भी लीड रोल में हैं। अब हाल ही में संजना संघी ने संगीतकार एआर रहमान (AR Rahman) के सम्मान व्यक्त करते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर एक नोट शेयर किया। जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि रॉकस्टार के वक्त शुरू हुआ जादू अब भी बरकरार है।
संजना संघी ने दिल बेचारा का पोस्टर शेयर करते हुए नोट (Sanjana Sanghi Note For AR Rahman) लिखा, '13 साल की उम्र में मुकेश (Mukesh Chhabra) ने मुझे दिल्ली में मेरे स्कूल में स्टेज पर परफॉर्म करते देखा और फिर मुझे ऑडिशन देने के लिए पूछा। उसके बाद मुझे फिल्म रॉकस्टार में 'मैंडी' के रूप में कास्ट कर लिया। रॉकस्टार के दौरान कई जादुई चीजें घटित हुईं, लेकिन एक सबसे बड़ा जादू एआर रहमान सर का संगीत था। यदि आपने मुझसे कहा होता कि 10 साल बाद वो मुझे मेरी डेब्यू फिल्म दिल बेचारा में लीड एक्ट्रेस के रूप में अपने संगीत और बैकग्राउंड म्यूजक के साथ आशीर्वाद देंगे और मुकेश छाबरा इसके डायरेक्टर होंगे। तब भी मेरे लिए ये एक ऐसा सपना होता, जिसे मैं देखने की हिम्मत नहीं कर पाती।'
At age 13, Mukesh found me performing on stage in my school in Delhi, asked me to ‘audition’ then & there itself, and went on to cast me as “Mandy” in Rockstar. Many magical things happened during Rockstar, but one of the biggest was AR Rahman’s Sir’s music. If you’d have told me 10 years later he’d bless my debut film as a lead actor Dil Bechara, which will be based on my favourite novel The Fault in Our Stars - with HIS music on our album and background score.? That would not even be a dream I’d have ever dared to dream. Thank you @arrahman sir, for this eternal blessing, this is an absolute honor. I’ve pinched myself a million times since I first performed to your tunes almost two years ago, yet it just doesn’t sink in. Here’s my greatest honor in presenting to you all, the FULL music album of Dil Bechara! Lyrics penned by the genius @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial Link in bio. #SushantSinghRajput @mohitchauhanofficial @shreyaghoshal @arijitsingh @sashasublime @jonitamusic @hridaygattani @sunidhichauhan5 #SanaMoussa @therajakumari @adityanarayanofficial @poorvikoutish @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip @sonymusicindia @castingchhabra
संजना ने आगे लिखा, 'आपके इस निरंतर आशीर्वाद के लिए एआर रहमान सर आपका धन्यवाद, यह बहुत सम्मान की बात है। दो साल पहले जब इस फिल्म के लिए मैंने आपके गीत पर पहली बार परफॉर्म किया था, तब से लेकर अबतक मैं खुद को कई बार चिमटी काट चुकी हूं, लेकिन अभी भी मैं इस पर यकीन नहीं कर पाता। मेरे लिए यह बेहद ही सम्मान की बात है कि मैं आपके सामने दिल बेचारा का पूरा म्यूजिक एल्बम प्रस्तुत कर रही हूं।' जिसके बोल अमिताभ भट्टाचार्य (Amitabh Bhattacharya) ने लिखे हैं। आपको बता दें कि हाल में दिल बेचारा का टाइटल ट्रैक (Dil Bechara Title Track) रिलीज हुआ है। जिसे कि एआर रहमान ने गाया है। दिल बेचारा फिल्म 24 जुलाई डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार पर रिलीज होगी।
Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who’s script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly. Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, “Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!” in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari & Freud’s books. UGH.