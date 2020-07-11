13 साल पहले मुकेश छाबरा ने Sanjana Sanghi को किया था रॉकस्टार में कास्ट, एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा इंस्टाग्राम पर एक नोट

View this post on Instagram

At age 13, Mukesh found me performing on stage in my school in Delhi, asked me to ‘audition’ then & there itself, and went on to cast me as “Mandy” in Rockstar. Many magical things happened during Rockstar, but one of the biggest was AR Rahman’s Sir’s music. If you’d have told me 10 years later he’d bless my debut film as a lead actor Dil Bechara, which will be based on my favourite novel The Fault in Our Stars - with HIS music on our album and background score.? That would not even be a dream I’d have ever dared to dream. Thank you @arrahman sir, for this eternal blessing, this is an absolute honor. I’ve pinched myself a million times since I first performed to your tunes almost two years ago, yet it just doesn’t sink in. Here’s my greatest honor in presenting to you all, the FULL music album of Dil Bechara! Lyrics penned by the genius @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial Link in bio. #SushantSinghRajput @mohitchauhanofficial @shreyaghoshal @arijitsingh @sashasublime @jonitamusic @hridaygattani @sunidhichauhan5 #SanaMoussa @therajakumari @adityanarayanofficial @poorvikoutish @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip @sonymusicindia @castingchhabra