अलविदा ऋषि कपूरः ऋषि कपूर के अपने बेटे रणवीर से नही थे अच्छे रिश्ते, घर छोड़ देने से टूट गया था पिता का दिल

We are shattered. We are devastated. Our hands are trembling. With the very heavy heart and pain deep inside we are writing this. We will miss you, Rishi Sir. The joy you bought to millions with your performance on screen is beyond compare. No words can express the pain of losing you. This void can't be fulfilled. The happiness and memories you have given to Neetu Ma'am, Riddhima Ma'am, Ranbir and to your family will always be there with them in their heart and in their memories. You left us with so many memories and we will keep it for a lifetime. You will be remembered when we will talk about legends and leaving a legacy. You will be remembered when we will talk about brave people. You will be remembered when we will talk about a caring and loving husband. You will be remembered when we will talk about an amazing father. You will be remembered when we will talk about a good human being. We shall see the Sun, Moon, Stars and know that you are at peace. Heaven is blessed to have you. You will stay in our heart forever. #RanbirKapoor #RishiKapoor #NeetuKapoor #Ranbir #RiddhimaKapoor #Bollywood