सेक्रेड गेम्स की अभिनेत्री ने किया Anurag Kashyap का सपोर्ट, कहा- मुझे सुरक्षित महसूस कराने के लिए शुक्रिया

I remember I was ready to leave #SacredGames 2 because of a particular Sex scene that I wasn’t comfortable with doing. After much back and forth with the the production house and my team , @anuragkashyap10 sir messaged me and said : “Listen don’t worry I’ll figure it out, just trust me.” I had only shot one day with him for season 1 by then and I wasn’t familiar enough with him to know if I can trust him or no but I just agreed. The day we had to shoot that scene came and I had anxiety the entire time... I knew , now that I am on set they’ll somehow make me do the scene and I won’t be able to say no because I was already told that The Script won’t be changed... I had a feeling I’d have to do the scene even if I didn’t really want to... I was called on set and Anurag sir started briefing me as to how he will shoot it keeping in mind, what I had told him I’m not comfortable doing. I felt like crying , I felt like crying because I didn’t expect him to actually keep my concern in mind.. I didn’t expect him to actually shoot it in a way that I would be comfortable with...i didn’t expect him to make sure we shoot the scene with me keeping my clothes on even though it was written otherwise ... I felt like crying because he proved me wrong and kept his word! And once we shot the scene, I did cry in my vanity and I sent him a long message thanking him for being the kind of MAN that he is... we need more men/humans/directors like him in #Bollywood... hell not just Bollywood , but in the entire world! Thank you for allowing me to trust again and making me feel heard and safe on your Set 🙏🏼 #anuragkashyap