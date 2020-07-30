Shilpa Shetty की हॉट अंदाओं ने जब लूट लिया बिहार,मच गया तहलका, बार-बार देखा जा रहा Video

View this post on Instagram

This was the finale rehearsal for Super Dancer last year. My first love ‘Dance’😍... my parents would say, I learnt to dance first in my cradle before I could even walk! I believe so too, because I can never stop myself from shaking a leg when I hear some music, any music! 😁💃🏻 I’m a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, but my love for the art has never been restricted to any one form. That’s simply because dancing gives me and many others the freedom to express themselves without any inhibitions. So, on #InternationalDanceDay today, let me ask you... how has ‘dance’ been a part of your lives? Do tell me in the comments below! . . . . . #happiness #dance #expression #art #gratitude #blessed #throwback #waybackwednesday #archives #superdancer