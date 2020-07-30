Shilpa Shetty की हॉट अंदाओं ने जब लूट लिया बिहार,मच गया तहलका, बार-बार देखा जा रहा Video

नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड में हर किसी के दिल में राज करने वाली शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) अपनी अदाओं के साथ साथ अपने हॉट अंदाज(Shilpa Shetty hot look) के लिए भी पहचानी जाती है। उनकी फिल्म में उनके डांस(Shilpa Shetty hot dance) का तड़का एक अलग धमाल मचा देता है। इसलिए इनके फैंस भी फिल्म में उनके अभिनय से ज्यादा उनकी लचकाती कमर को देखने जरूर जाते है। अभी हाल ही में उनका एक (Shilpa Shetty old video viral) पुराना वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है। जिसमें वो किसी स्टेज पर बिंजलिया गिराते नजर आ रही हैं। शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) के डांस को देख वहां मौजूद लोग भी नाचने को मजबूर हो जाते हैं। वीडियो में शिल्पा शेट्टी अपने सुपरहिट गानें पर धमाल मचा रही है जिसमें वो यूपी-बिहार लूटने' (Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne) का पूरा मन बनाते हुए देखी जा सकती है।
View this post on Instagram
This was the finale rehearsal for Super Dancer last year. My first love ‘Dance’😍... my parents would say, I learnt to dance first in my cradle before I could even walk! I believe so too, because I can never stop myself from shaking a leg when I hear some music, any music! 😁💃🏻 I’m a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, but my love for the art has never been restricted to any one form. That’s simply because dancing gives me and many others the freedom to express themselves without any inhibitions. So, on #InternationalDanceDay today, let me ask you... how has ‘dance’ been a part of your lives? Do tell me in the comments below! . . . . . #happiness #dance #expression #art #gratitude #blessed #throwback #waybackwednesday #archives #superdancer
शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty Dance Video Viral) का वायरल हो रहा यह डांस वीडियो किसी अवॉर्ड शो का है। जिसें वो स्टेज पर गजब का परफार्म कर रही हैं। उनकी लचकाती कमर ने हर किसी के दिल अपनी ओर खीच लिया है। बैसे शिल्पा काफी लंबे समय से (Shilpa Shetty instagram) इंस्टाग्राम पर वीडियो या तस्वीरों से फैंस का दिल लूटने में कामयाब हो ही जाती है। इन दिनों शिल्पा अपने अभिनय से कम फिटनेस और कुकिंग के वीडियो को लेकर ज्यादा सुर्खियां बटोर रही हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी तगड़ी पकड़ हैं, लिहाजा उनके वीडियो आते ही वायरल हो जाते हैं।
View this post on Instagram
They said, “Life isn’t perfect but your outfit can be.” So be it!💁🏻♀ . . . . Outfit: @alinaanwarcouture @vandafashionagency Belt: @gucci Jewellery: @misho_designs Heels: @maisonvalentino Styling: @sanjanabatra Assisted by: @rupangisharma @devakshim Makeup: @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair: @sheetal_f_khan Managed by: @bethetribe Photography: @tejasnerurkarr #ootn #style #fashion #orange #blessed #happiness
वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty films) काफी लंबे समय से फिल्मों से दूर रह रही थी अब वो 'हंगामा 2' और 'निकम्मा' के जरिए एक बार फिर बड़े पर्दे पर धमाल मचाने वाली है। 'हंगामा 2' का फर्स्ट लुक पोस्टर भी रिलीज हो चुका है। अब देखना यह कि वो अभिनय से कितनो के दिलों पर राज करने के लिए कामयाब हो पाती है।