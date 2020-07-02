Sushant Singh Rajput की मौत के वक्त घर पर ही मौजूद था सिद्धार्थ, पुलिस ने की पूछताछ

View this post on Instagram

Two weeks have already passed. But I think I will never be able to believe the fact that "you are no more." Who said you are no more? For me this line will always remain untrue. I still believe that you are there. And even if you are not you will surely come back soon. Yes I believe that. Yes atleast for your family, fans and other loved ones. Your fans we will never request anything from you but we have only one wish "Pls come back na, plzzz Sush...plzz" You were, are and will be alive in our hearts forever. And our love for you will always remain never ending... #sushantsinghrajput #ssr #ssrians #weloveyousushant #iamwithyousushant #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #ourrealhersushant #legendsushantsinghrajput #cbiinquiryforsushant #sorrysushant #dilbechara #wewantdilbecharaonbigscreen #wewillfightbackforyousushant