Sushant Singh Rajput की मौत के वक्त घर पर ही मौजूद था सिद्धार्थ, पुलिस ने की पूछताछ

By: Pratibha Tripathi
| Updated: 02 Jul 2020, 02:00 PM IST
  • सुशांत सिंह रापजूत (sushant singh rajput suicide) ने 14 जून को मुंबई स्थित अपने फ्लैट में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी
  • सिद्धार्थ पिथानी से पुलिस करेगी पूछताछ

नई दिल्ली। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case) के आत्महत्या की गुत्थी सुलझने की बजाय और उलझती जा रही है। हांलांकि पुलिस के लिए अब यह मुद्दा साख का बनता जा रहा है, जिससे पुलिस भी इस मामले के हर पहलू पर गौर कर रही है। इसके लिए सुशान्त (Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Mystery) से जुड़े सभी लोगों को बारी-बारी से समन भेज कर उनके बयान दर्ज किये जा रहे हैं।

अब पूछताछ (sushant singh rajput police investigation) की इस कड़ी में सिद्धार्थ पिथानी का नाम भी सामने आया है और 1 जुलाई (Rajput's housemate Siddharth Pithani records his statement at police station) बुधवार को बांद्रा पुलिस ने उन्हें जांच पड़ताल और बयान दर्ज कराने के लिए पुलिस स्टेशन बुलाया। सिद्धार्थ सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput's creative manager Siddharth Pithani) के दोस्त हैं इसके अलावा वे सुशांत के क्रिएटिव कंटेंट मैनेजर की भी ज़िम्मेदारी सम्हालते आ रहे हैं।

सिद्धार्थ पिथानी (Siddharth Pithani spotted at Bandra police station) से पुलिस खास पूछताछ करना चाहती है इसकी वजह यह है कि जब सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने आत्महत्या की थी उस समय सिद्धार्थ उनके घर पर ही थे। आपको बतादें बॉलीवुड स्टार सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने (Siddharth Pithani Death) 14 जून को मुंबई में अपने घर पर फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी की थी और पुलिस की जांच में मौत की वजह आत्महत्या के कारण दम घुटना बताया गया है, लेकिन सुशांत की मौत के बाद लगातार उठ रहे सवालों को देखते हुए पुलिस मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए गहन जांच पड़ताल कर रही है।

इससे पहले बांद्रा पुलिस ने सुशान्त की को स्टार एक्ट्रेस संजना संघी को इन्वेस्टीगेशन के लिए बुलाई थी। संजना ने सुशांत की अंतिम फिल्म "दिल बेचारा" में सुशांत के अपोजिट रोल प्ले किया था। आपको बतादें अभी तक पुलिस कास्टिंग डायरेक्टर और जलेबी स्टार एक्ट्रेस रिया चक्रवर्ती सहित 28 से ज़्यादा लोगों से पूछताछ कर चुकी है।

सुशांत की खुदकुशी पर सवाल?

सुशान्त आत्महत्या मामले में पूरा बॉलीवुड खेमों में बंट गया है, दिग्गज एक्टर शेखर सुमन और रूपा गांगुली समेत कई सीनियर भी सुशांत की मौत को आत्महत्या मानने को तैयार नहीं हैं। रूपा गांगुली ने तो यह सवाल भी किया कि जब सुशांत के घर से किसी तरह का कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला तो इस मामले को आत्महत्या कैसे घोषित किया गया है।

