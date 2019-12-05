जीरो डिग्री तापमान में नंगे बदन शूट करते दिखे टाइगर श्रॅाफ, बेटे की ऐसी हालत देख मां आयशा हुई भावुक

Riya Jain
| Updated: 05 Dec 2019, 12:25:45 PM (IST)
टाइगर श्रॉफ ( tiger shroff ) को लेकर हाल में उनकी मां ने इमोशनल पोस्ट जारी किया।

एक्टर टाइगर श्रॉफ ( Tiger Shroff ) इन दिनों सर्बिया में फिल्म 'बागी 3' ( Baaghi 3 ) की शूटिंग कर रहे हैं। वहां की कड़कड़ाती ठंड में बेटे टाइगर को शूटिंग करते देख हाल में उनकी मां आयशा श्रॉफ ( ayesha shroff ) ने सोशल मीडिया पर इमोशनल पोस्ट जारी किया।

 

आयशा ने उनके संग तस्वीर डालकर मैसेज लिखा, 'अपने बेटे के साथ लोकेशन पर मौजूद हूं जहां वो नंगे बदन 0 डिग्री तापमान में शूट कर रहा है। डेडिकेशन, मेहनत, अनुशासन, विल पावर और परफेक्शन के साथ वो अपने सारे काम करता है और यही कारण है कि मैं उसकी फैन हूं। टीम टाइगर, अहमद खान, एनजीई और क्रू का शुक्रिया जिसके सहारे टाइगर विषम परिस्थितियों में शूटिंग को कर पा रहा है ताकि ये एक शानदार फिल्म साबित हो।'

 

गौरतलब है कि 'बागी 3' में टाइगर के अपोजिट एक्ट्रेस श्रद्धा कपूर हैं। यह अगले साल सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी। डायरेक्टर फरहाद सामजी फिल्म का निर्देशन कर रहे हैं। फिल्म में टाइगर और श्रद्धा के अलावा रितेश देशमुख, अंकिता लोखंडे और सतीश कौशिक भी अहम किरदारों में हैं।

