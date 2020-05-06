Tisca Chopra एक्टिंग करियर को कहने जा रही थीं अलविदा, Irrfan ने एक बात कहकर कर दिया था प्रेरित

By: Neha Gupta
| Published: 06 May 2020, 04:34 PM IST
Tisca Chopra एक्टिंग करियर को कहने जा रही थीं अलविदा, Irrfan ने एक बात कहकर कर दिया था प्रेरित
Tisca Chopra and Irrfan

  • टिस्का चोपड़ा (Tisca Chopra) ने इरफान को किया याद
  • जब टिस्का चोपड़ा छोड़ने जा रही थीं एक्टिंग इरफान ने रोका था
  • इरफान (Irrfan) ने टिस्का को समझाया जिंदगी का पाठ

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड और इंटरनेशनल एक्टर इरफान खान (Irrfan Khan) भले ही पूरी दुनिया को अलविदा कह चुके हैं लेकिन उनके दोस्तों और करीबियों के दिलों में वो हमेशा जिंदा रहेंगे। हाल ही में एक्ट्रेस टिस्का चोपड़ा (Tisca Chopra) ने दिवंगत इरफान को याद करते हुए बड़ा खुलासा किया। उन्होंने बताया कि एक वक्त था जब वो अपने एक्टिंग करियर और फिल्म इंडस्ट्री छोड़कर जाना चाहती थीं। तब इरफान ने उन्हें रोका था और सही दिशा दिखाई थी। टिस्का ने इरफान के साथ कई फिल्मों में काम किया।

View this post on Instagram

We build castles upon bubbles- and then soundlessly the bubble bursts.. Like it did today, taking away so much.. Irrfan was more than a friend.. so much more.. he was an inspiration. He lit in me a fire to do work at the best level in the world .. When he walked the Red Carpet at the Oscars for Slumdog, I remembered what he had said one rainy Mumbai evening while shooting- ‘Acting acting hai! Woh log (American actors) koi alag thodi na hain. Mehnat karo, achcha kaam karo- bas! Hollywood yahan aa jayega.’ #Irrfan and @tigmanshu_d are responsible for me not giving up acting. I had done a few hindi films and didn’t see myself doing more of those. I was ready to give up and look for something else to do. Just then I got a chance to do #EkShaamKiMulakaat with Irrfan. It was a great success .. He was convinced I must act. So much so, he produced another #BestSeller and immediately cast me #HumSaathSaathHainKya which his very talented wife @sikdarsutapa wrote. He gave me dvds of #Fargo (the film) and #BulletsOverBroadway (Woody Allen), urging me to start the journey of watching international cinema.. He loved #OnceUponATimeInAmerica .. he called me twice to make sure I had seen it .. We worked together again in #Qissa. So many wintry evenings in Punjab - eating, laughing, drinking and making merry.. Irrfan, the foodie, would get the locals to get him food from their homes - kebabs and parathas and jalebis and tempt the rest of us to jump in.. He would forever be watching films in his room. He got us to see #ASeparation that was his copy from the Academy .. He fought hella fight against his ailment, and with such dignity. What feels the saddest is that we were just beginning to see his brilliance. He still had so many stories to tell, so many roles to play.. But wherever he is, he will raise the bar with quiet resilience and a cheeky smile .. Love and prayers dearest Irrfan .. you will stay in my heart and life forever .. Babil, Ayan Sutapa - Love and prayers .. #IrrfanKhan #RIP

A post shared by Tisca Chopra (@tiscaofficial) on

टिस्का ने बताया कि 90 के दशक में वो स्ट्रगल कर रही थीं और बहुत निराश हो चुकी थीं। वो एक्टिंग को छोड़ना चाहती थीं क्योंकि उन्हें कुछ ऐसा काम नहीं मिल रहा था जो वो करना चाहती थीं। उस वक्त इरफान और तिग्मांशु तुलिया वहां मौजूद थे और इरफान ने उनसे कहा था- देख लो, कैसे हार मान रही है, अभिनय छोड़ना है? ठीक है, छोड़ दे, लेकिन याद रख, अपने तरीके से आगे बढ़ने के लिए हिम्मत चाहिये होती है।

View this post on Instagram

ℍ𝕖 𝕞𝕒𝕕𝕖 𝕞𝕖 𝕤𝕖𝕖 𝕨𝕙𝕒𝕥 𝕃𝕚𝕗𝕖 𝕚𝕤, 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕨𝕙𝕒𝕥 𝔻𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕙 𝕤𝕚𝕘𝕟𝕚𝕗𝕚𝕖𝕤 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕨𝕙𝕪 𝕃𝕠𝕧𝕖 𝕚𝕤 𝕤𝕥𝕣𝕠𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕣 𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕟 𝕓𝕠𝕥𝕙 - 𝕆𝕤𝕔𝕒𝕣 𝕎𝕚𝕝𝕕𝕖 𝕋𝕠𝕞𝕠𝕣𝕣𝕠𝕨 𝟞𝕥𝕙 𝕄𝕒𝕪, 𝟞𝕡𝕞 .. 𝕎𝕚𝕥𝕙 #𝔸𝕟𝕦𝕡𝕊𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕙 @_𝕒𝕕𝕚𝕝𝕙𝕦𝕤𝕤𝕒𝕚𝕟 @𝕥𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕥𝕒𝕞𝕒𝕤𝕙𝕠𝕞𝕖 @𝕤𝕒𝕚𝕓𝕒𝕝.𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕥𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕛𝕖𝕖 @𝕣𝕒𝕤𝕚𝕜𝕒𝕕𝕦𝕘𝕒𝕝 @𝕤𝕥𝕦𝕥𝕖𝕖𝕘𝕙𝕠𝕤𝕙 @𝕣𝕒𝕕𝕙𝕚𝕜𝕒𝕞𝕒𝕕𝕒𝕟

A post shared by Tisca Chopra (@tiscaofficial) on

इरफान के निधन पर टिस्का ने एक इमोशनल पोस्ट साझा किया था जिसमें उन्होंने एक्टर के साथ बिताए हुए वक्त का जिक्र किया था। उन्होंने लिखा- इरफान मेरे लिए दोस्त भी ज्यादा थे, वो इंस्पिरेशन थे। दुनिया में बेस्ट लेवल पर काम करने की उन्होंने मेरे अंदर आग जगाई थी।

इसके अलावा उन्होंने 'फार्गो', 'बुलेट्स ओवर ब्रॉडवे' (Bullets Over Broadway) और 'वंस अपॉन ए टाइम इन अमेरिका' जैसी फिल्मों भी जिक्र किया जिसकी डीवीडी इरफान ने उन्हें दी थी। इरफान चाहते थे कि टिस्का ये फिल्में जरूर देखें और इंटरनेशनल सिनेमा को समझें। दोनों ने फिल्म किस्सा में भी साथ काम किया था।

related story

शूटिंग के दौरान इरफान खान की एक्टिंग देख भड़क गए थे ऋषि कपूर, कही थी ये बात 'उसे नहीं आती'
शूटिंग के दौरान इरफान खान की एक्टिंग देख भड़क गए थे ऋषि कपूर, कही थी ये बात 'उसे नहीं आती'
कंगना रनौत ने Irrfan के साथ अपनी दोस्ती को किया याद, बताया किस बात के लिए चिढ़ाती थीं
कंगना रनौत ने Irrfan के साथ अपनी दोस्ती को किया याद, बताया किस बात के लिए चिढ़ाती थीं
WWE के स्टार John Cena ने Veteran Rishi Kapoor के निधन पर जताया दुख, शेयर की इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटो
WWE के स्टार John Cena ने Veteran Rishi Kapoor के निधन पर जताया दुख, शेयर की इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटो
फाइट रिंग के किंग John Cena भी Irrfan Khan की मौत पर हुए भावुक, तस्वीर शेयर कर दी श्रद्धांजलि
फाइट रिंग के किंग John Cena भी Irrfan Khan की मौत पर हुए भावुक, तस्वीर शेयर कर दी श्रद्धांजलि
Amul ने Irrfan Khan और Rishi Kapoor को दी श्रद्धांजलि, Ranbir और Alia को भी भाया ये खूबसूरत अंदाज
Amul ने Irrfan Khan और Rishi Kapoor को दी श्रद्धांजलि, Ranbir और Alia को भी भाया ये खूबसूरत अंदाज
अनोखे अंदाज में Doordarshan ने अभिनेता Irrfan Khan को दी श्रद्धांजलि, शुरू हुआ 'Srikanth' शो
अनोखे अंदाज में Doordarshan ने अभिनेता Irrfan Khan को दी श्रद्धांजलि, शुरू हुआ 'Srikanth' शो
Tisca Chopra Irrfan Irrfan Khan tisca chopra remembers Irrfan tisca chopra revealed irrfan stop her quitting acting tisca chopra wanted to quit acting
Show More