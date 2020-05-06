Tisca Chopra एक्टिंग करियर को कहने जा रही थीं अलविदा, Irrfan ने एक बात कहकर कर दिया था प्रेरित

View this post on Instagram

We build castles upon bubbles- and then soundlessly the bubble bursts.. Like it did today, taking away so much.. Irrfan was more than a friend.. so much more.. he was an inspiration. He lit in me a fire to do work at the best level in the world .. When he walked the Red Carpet at the Oscars for Slumdog, I remembered what he had said one rainy Mumbai evening while shooting- ‘Acting acting hai! Woh log (American actors) koi alag thodi na hain. Mehnat karo, achcha kaam karo- bas! Hollywood yahan aa jayega.’ #Irrfan and @tigmanshu_d are responsible for me not giving up acting. I had done a few hindi films and didn’t see myself doing more of those. I was ready to give up and look for something else to do. Just then I got a chance to do #EkShaamKiMulakaat with Irrfan. It was a great success .. He was convinced I must act. So much so, he produced another #BestSeller and immediately cast me #HumSaathSaathHainKya which his very talented wife @sikdarsutapa wrote. He gave me dvds of #Fargo (the film) and #BulletsOverBroadway (Woody Allen), urging me to start the journey of watching international cinema.. He loved #OnceUponATimeInAmerica .. he called me twice to make sure I had seen it .. We worked together again in #Qissa. So many wintry evenings in Punjab - eating, laughing, drinking and making merry.. Irrfan, the foodie, would get the locals to get him food from their homes - kebabs and parathas and jalebis and tempt the rest of us to jump in.. He would forever be watching films in his room. He got us to see #ASeparation that was his copy from the Academy .. He fought hella fight against his ailment, and with such dignity. What feels the saddest is that we were just beginning to see his brilliance. He still had so many stories to tell, so many roles to play.. But wherever he is, he will raise the bar with quiet resilience and a cheeky smile .. Love and prayers dearest Irrfan .. you will stay in my heart and life forever .. Babil, Ayan Sutapa - Love and prayers .. #IrrfanKhan #RIP