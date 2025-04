KL Rahul on Virat Kohli: केएल राहुल ने विराट कोहली पर कसा तंज? मैच जीतने के बाद बेंगलुरु के मैदान को लेकर कही ये बात

Local boy. Big stage. Statement made.



How good was Bengaluru's KL Rahul against RCB tonight?



Next up on #IPLonJioStar 👉 CSK 🆚 KKR | FRI 11 APR, 6:30 PM LIVE on SS 1, SS 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/wus2jEwNGv— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 10, 2025