T20 के एक ओवर में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले 3 भारतीय खिलाड़ी, टूटने से बचा युवराज सिंह का रिकॉर्ड

The SKY's the limit! @surya_14kumar scored a whopping 68 runs, and built a formidable partnership with Virat Kohli to help India book their place in the Super 4.🔥

Congratulations to him on picking up the POTM.😍👏🏻#INDvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/T6oNEuaqsQ