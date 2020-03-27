Learn English: ये आसान की स्पेलिंग्स सीखकर बोलिए इम्प्रेसिव अंग्रेजी

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप अंग्रेजी भाषा की कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

bread and water

न्यूनतम भोजन/ कैदियों जैसा खाना

(This dinner is terrible again. I would rather have bread and water!)

by water

जल मार्ग से

(There are no landing strips or helipads, so the island can onlybe reached by water.)

carry (someone's) water

हां में हां मिलाना

(The politician made sure to surround himself with those who would eagerly carry his water.)

clear blue water

विरोधियों के बीच में अंतर होना

(There's no clear blue water between the candidate snow-the race is as tight as can be.)

come on in, the water's fine

पूल में आने के लिए कहना

("Come on in, the water's fine," my brother called to me while floating in the pool.)

come on in, the water's fine

नया काम करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करना

(We're so glad to have you as a volunteer, socome on in, the water's fine!)

cut (one's) water off

पानी का कनेक्शन काटना

(If you don't pay your bill, the water company will cut your water off.)

cut (one's) water off

बाधा/ गतिरोध उत्पन्न करना

(We need to cut this guy's water off before he totally undermines what we're trying to accomplish here.)

couldn't pour water out of a boot

मूर्ख होना/ अति साधारण काम भी नहीं कर पाना

(Jane couldn't pour water out of a boot if there was instructions on the heel-and she's the smartest one in her family!)