Diwali Car Discounts: Tata, Maruti, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, and Renault Offer Up to ₹7 Lakh Savings

Diwali Car Offers 2025: Car companies have introduced various offers to attract customers on the occasion of Diwali 2025. This festive season, companies like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, and Renault are offering cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate, and scrappage benefits. Customers planning to buy a new car can save anywhere from ₹5,000 to ₹7 lakh. Let's find out how much savings can be made on each model.