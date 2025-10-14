Diwali Car Discounts: Tata, Maruti, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, and Renault Offer Up to ₹7 Lakh Savings

Diwali Car Offers 2025 (Image: Car Brand Official Website)
Diwali Car Offers 2025: Car companies have introduced various offers to attract customers on the occasion of Diwali 2025. This festive season, companies like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, and Renault are offering cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate, and scrappage benefits. Customers planning to buy a new car can save anywhere from ₹5,000 to ₹7 lakh. Let's find out how much savings can be made on each model.
|Model
|Cash Discount
|Exchange Bonus
|Total Benefit
|Tata Tiago
|₹10,000
|₹15,000
|₹25,000
|Tata Tigor
|₹15,000
|₹15,000
|₹30,000
|Tata Punch
|₹5,000
|₹15,000
|₹20,000
|Tata Nexon
|₹10,000
|₹15,000
|₹25,000
|Tata Curvv
|₹20,000
|₹20,000
|₹40,000
|Tata Harrier (Fearless X)
|₹25,000
|₹25,000
|₹50,000
|Tata Safari (Accomplished X)
|₹25,000
|₹25,000
|₹50,000
|Model (Including Brand)
|Total Benefit
|Offer Details
|Honda Amaze (3rd Gen)
|Up to ₹67,000
|Cash + Exchange + Corporate
|Honda City
|Up to ₹1,27,000
|Loyalty + Exchange + 7 Years Warranty
|Honda Elevate MT
|Up to ₹1,32,000
|Cash + Exchange + Loyalty
|Honda City eHEV Hybrid
|–
|Includes 7 years of warranty
|Model (Including Brand)
|Cash Discount
|Exchange Bonus
|Total Benefit
|Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|₹25,000-₹30,000
|Up to ₹25,000
|Up to ₹55,000
|Hyundai Aura
|₹15,000
|Up to ₹10,000
|Up to ₹25,000
|Hyundai Exter
|₹20,000-₹25,000
|Up to ₹20,000
|Up to ₹45,000
|Hyundai Venue
|₹10,000-₹30,000
|Up to ₹15,000
|Up to ₹45,000
|Hyundai Verna
|₹20,000
|₹20,000
|₹40,000
|Hyundai Tucson
|₹30,000
|₹60,000
|₹90,000
|Hyundai Ioniq 5
|–
|–
|Up to ₹7,00,000
|Model (Including Brand)
|Cash Discount
|Exchange Bonus
|Corporate Benefit
|Total Benefit
|Kia Sonet
|₹10,000
|₹20,000
|₹15,000
|₹45,000
|Kia Seltos
|₹30,000
|₹30,000
|₹15,000
|₹75,000
|Kia Carens Clavis
|–
|₹30,000
|₹35,000
|₹65,000
|Kia Carnival
|–
|₹1,00,000
|₹15,000
|₹1,15,000
|Model (Including Brand)
|Total Discount
|Cash
|Exchange
|Scrappage
|Corporate
|Renault Kwid
|₹35,000
|₹20,000
|₹15,000
|–
|₹10,000
|Renault Kiger (Facelift)
|₹45,000
|–
|₹15,000
|₹35,000
|₹10,000
|Renault Kiger (Old Model)
|₹80,000
|₹35,000
|₹35,000
|₹35,000
|₹10,000
|Renault Triber (Facelift)
|₹45,000
|–
|₹15,000
|₹35,000
|₹10,000
|Renault Triber (Old Model)
|₹75,000
|₹30,000
|₹30,000
|₹35,000
|₹10,000
|Model (Maruti Suzuki)
|Maximum Total Discount / Benefit (in ₹)
|Details
|Alto K10
|₹52,500
|Petrol and CNG, includes Cash + Exchange + Scrappage offer
|S-Presso
|₹47,500
|Petrol and CNG, special offer for new buyers
|Wagon R
|₹57,500
|Petrol and CNG, spot discount and scrappage benefit
|Celerio
|₹52,500
|Petrol and CNG, institutional and rural offer
|Swift
|₹48,750
|Applies to MT L, MT V, Z and AGS V/Z trims, all CNG variants
|Dzire
|₹2,500
|For institutional sales
|Brezza
|₹35,000
|Sub-4 meter SUV, including exchange and scrappage offer
|Ertiga
|₹25,000
|Petrol and CNG variants
|Eeco
|₹42,500
|Ambulance ₹2,500; Petrol and CNG ₹30,500; Cargo ₹40,500
|Tour S
|₹15,000
|Petrol variant, including exchange bonus
|Tour H1
|₹65,500
|Petrol and CNG variants
|Tour H3
|₹50,000
|CNG variant only
|Tour V & M
|₹35,000
|Exchange + Scrappage offer; ₹25,000 scrappage in M variant
|Grand Vitara
|₹1,80,000
|Strong Hybrid ₹1.8 Lakh; Petrol ₹1.5 Lakh; CNG ₹40,000
|Baleno Delta AMT
|₹1,05,000
|Regal Kit ₹55,000 + Cash ₹20,000 + Exchange ₹30,000
|Baleno Other AMT
|₹1,02,000
|Includes accessories + cash and exchange offer
|Baleno Manual & CNG
|₹1,00,000
|Total benefit up to ₹1 Lakh
|Invicto Alpha+
|₹1,40,000
|Cash ₹25,000 + Scrappage ₹1,15,000
|Invicto Zeta+
|₹1,15,000
|Scrappage offer only
|Fronx Turbo
|₹88,000
|Cash ₹30,000 + Scrappage ₹15,000 + Accessories ₹43,000
|Fronx 1.2L Petrol
|₹22,000-₹39,000
|Benefit up to ₹30,000 on Manual and CNG variants
|Ignis AMT
|₹75,000
|Cash ₹45,000 + Scrappage ₹30,000
|Ignis Manual
|₹70,000
|Slightly less offer than AMT
|Jimny Alpha
|₹70,000
|Flat cash discount; no offer on Zeta trim
|Ciaz
|₹45,000
|Limited stock, applicable on all variants
|XL6 Petrol
|₹25,000
|Exchange / Scrappage offer
|XL6 CNG
|₹35,000
|Additional ₹10,000 cash discount
Note: Offers and discounts may vary by state, city, and dealership. Please confirm the offers with your nearest showroom before purchasing.
