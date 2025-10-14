Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Diwali Car Discounts: Tata, Maruti, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, and Renault Offer Up to ₹7 Lakh Savings

Companies like Tata, Maruti, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, and Renault are offering tremendous discounts on their cars this Diwali. Savings of up to ₹7 lakh can be made. Find out how much discount is being offered on which model.

3 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 14, 2025

Diwali Car Offers 2025

Diwali Car Offers 2025 (Image: Car Brand Official Website)

Diwali Car Offers 2025: Car companies have introduced various offers to attract customers on the occasion of Diwali 2025. This festive season, companies like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, and Renault are offering cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate, and scrappage benefits. Customers planning to buy a new car can save anywhere from ₹5,000 to ₹7 lakh. Let's find out how much savings can be made on each model.

Tata Motors Diwali Offers 2025























































ModelCash DiscountExchange BonusTotal Benefit
Tata Tiago₹10,000₹15,000₹25,000
Tata Tigor₹15,000₹15,000₹30,000
Tata Punch₹5,000₹15,000₹20,000
Tata Nexon₹10,000₹15,000₹25,000
Tata Curvv₹20,000₹20,000₹40,000
Tata Harrier (Fearless X)₹25,000₹25,000₹50,000
Tata Safari (Accomplished X)₹25,000₹25,000₹50,000

Additional corporate benefits will also be available for Tata Group employees.

Maruti Suzuki Diwali Offers 2025
































Model (Including Brand)Total BenefitOffer Details
Honda Amaze (3rd Gen)Up to ₹67,000Cash + Exchange + Corporate
Honda CityUp to ₹1,27,000Loyalty + Exchange + 7 Years Warranty
Honda Elevate MTUp to ₹1,32,000Cash + Exchange + Loyalty
Honda City eHEV HybridIncludes 7 years of warranty

Hyundai Diwali Offers 2025























































Model (Including Brand)Cash DiscountExchange BonusTotal Benefit
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios₹25,000-₹30,000Up to ₹25,000Up to ₹55,000
Hyundai Aura₹15,000Up to ₹10,000Up to ₹25,000
Hyundai Exter₹20,000-₹25,000Up to ₹20,000Up to ₹45,000
Hyundai Venue₹10,000-₹30,000Up to ₹15,000Up to ₹45,000
Hyundai Verna₹20,000₹20,000₹40,000
Hyundai Tucson₹30,000₹60,000₹90,000
Hyundai Ioniq 5Up to ₹7,00,000

Scrappage bonus will also be available on cars older than 15 years.

Kia Diwali Offers 2025










































Model (Including Brand)Cash DiscountExchange BonusCorporate BenefitTotal Benefit
Kia Sonet₹10,000₹20,000₹15,000₹45,000
Kia Seltos₹30,000₹30,000₹15,000₹75,000
Kia Carens Clavis₹30,000₹35,000₹65,000
Kia Carnival₹1,00,000₹15,000₹1,15,000

Renault Diwali Offers 2025























































Model (Including Brand)Total DiscountCashExchangeScrappageCorporate
Renault Kwid₹35,000₹20,000₹15,000₹10,000
Renault Kiger (Facelift)₹45,000₹15,000₹35,000₹10,000
Renault Kiger (Old Model)₹80,000₹35,000₹35,000₹35,000₹10,000
Renault Triber (Facelift)₹45,000₹15,000₹35,000₹10,000
Renault Triber (Old Model)₹75,000₹30,000₹30,000₹35,000₹10,000

Maruti Suzuki Diwali Offers 2025



















































































































































Model (Maruti Suzuki)Maximum Total Discount / Benefit (in ₹)Details
Alto K10₹52,500Petrol and CNG, includes Cash + Exchange + Scrappage offer
S-Presso₹47,500Petrol and CNG, special offer for new buyers
Wagon R₹57,500Petrol and CNG, spot discount and scrappage benefit
Celerio₹52,500Petrol and CNG, institutional and rural offer
Swift₹48,750Applies to MT L, MT V, Z and AGS V/Z trims, all CNG variants
Dzire₹2,500For institutional sales
Brezza₹35,000Sub-4 meter SUV, including exchange and scrappage offer
Ertiga₹25,000Petrol and CNG variants
Eeco₹42,500Ambulance ₹2,500; Petrol and CNG ₹30,500; Cargo ₹40,500
Tour S₹15,000Petrol variant, including exchange bonus
Tour H1₹65,500Petrol and CNG variants
Tour H3₹50,000CNG variant only
Tour V & M₹35,000Exchange + Scrappage offer; ₹25,000 scrappage in M variant
Grand Vitara₹1,80,000Strong Hybrid ₹1.8 Lakh; Petrol ₹1.5 Lakh; CNG ₹40,000
Baleno Delta AMT₹1,05,000Regal Kit ₹55,000 + Cash ₹20,000 + Exchange ₹30,000
Baleno Other AMT₹1,02,000Includes accessories + cash and exchange offer
Baleno Manual & CNG₹1,00,000Total benefit up to ₹1 Lakh
Invicto Alpha+₹1,40,000Cash ₹25,000 + Scrappage ₹1,15,000
Invicto Zeta+₹1,15,000Scrappage offer only
Fronx Turbo₹88,000Cash ₹30,000 + Scrappage ₹15,000 + Accessories ₹43,000
Fronx 1.2L Petrol₹22,000-₹39,000Benefit up to ₹30,000 on Manual and CNG variants
Ignis AMT₹75,000Cash ₹45,000 + Scrappage ₹30,000
Ignis Manual₹70,000Slightly less offer than AMT
Jimny Alpha₹70,000Flat cash discount; no offer on Zeta trim
Ciaz₹45,000Limited stock, applicable on all variants
XL6 Petrol₹25,000Exchange / Scrappage offer
XL6 CNG₹35,000Additional ₹10,000 cash discount

Note: Offers and discounts may vary by state, city, and dealership. Please confirm the offers with your nearest showroom before purchasing.

Published on:

14 Oct 2025 05:08 pm

