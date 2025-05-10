script40-Bed Eye Hospital Ready to Open | Latest News | Patrika News
40-Bed Eye Hospital Ready to Open

The CGMSC department of the Health Department has completed construction of a 40-bed ophthalmic hospital on the hospital premises, which has also been handed over to the district hospital.

May 10, 2025

Eye Hospital: Balod district residents are set to receive another healthcare boon. A fully equipped eye hospital will soon be operational within the district hospital complex. The CGMS (Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation) department of the health ministry has completed construction of a 40-bed eye hospital within the hospital complex and has handed it over to the district hospital. The eye hospital has been built under the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment. The shifting of equipment and furniture will be undertaken shortly. The ophthalmology department is expected to commence operations within two to three days.

Lack of Ophthalmologists

The district currently lacks ophthalmologists. Due to this shortage, not a single eye operation, including cataract surgeries, has been performed at the district hospital for the past year. The department’s services are limited to eye examinations only. Many patients are seeking eye surgeries at hospitals in other districts.

₹75 Lakh Eye Hospital

The government has constructed the hospital building at a total cost of ₹75 lakh. A further ₹25 lakh will be spent on purchasing furniture, bringing the total expenditure to ₹one crore.

Comprehensive Facilities at the Eye Hospital

The district hospital sees a daily influx of patients seeking eye examinations. Currently, there is only one operating theatre, used for all types of surgeries. If an infection occurs in the operating theatre, it has to be shut down. A dedicated eye operation theatre will eliminate the need for patients to navigate these challenges.

Rising Number of Cataract Patients

The district witnesses a yearly increase in cataract patients. These patients visit the district hospital for examinations and surgeries. Doctors are providing timely treatment for cataract patients. The new eye hospital will provide both treatment and medication. The district has approximately one thousand cataract patients.

When Will Ophthalmologist Recruitment Take Place?

The district hospital previously employed one ophthalmologist, who left in August of last year. Since then, there has been no ophthalmologist, resulting in the cessation of eye surgeries.

Ophthalmologist Recruitment Imminent

Civil Surgeon Dr. R.K. Shrimal stated that the newly constructed eye hospital has been handed over to the district hospital by the CGMS department. The shifting of furniture and equipment will be carried out soon. The recruitment of an ophthalmologist is expected shortly.

