40-Bed Eye Hospital Ready to Open

Lack of Ophthalmologists The district currently lacks ophthalmologists. Due to this shortage, not a single eye operation, including cataract surgeries, has been performed at the district hospital for the past year. The department’s services are limited to eye examinations only. Many patients are seeking eye surgeries at hospitals in other districts.

₹75 Lakh Eye Hospital The government has constructed the hospital building at a total cost of ₹75 lakh. A further ₹25 lakh will be spent on purchasing furniture, bringing the total expenditure to ₹one crore.

Comprehensive Facilities at the Eye Hospital The district hospital sees a daily influx of patients seeking eye examinations. Currently, there is only one operating theatre, used for all types of surgeries. If an infection occurs in the operating theatre, it has to be shut down. A dedicated eye operation theatre will eliminate the need for patients to navigate these challenges.

Rising Number of Cataract Patients The district witnesses a yearly increase in cataract patients. These patients visit the district hospital for examinations and surgeries. Doctors are providing timely treatment for cataract patients. The new eye hospital will provide both treatment and medication. The district has approximately one thousand cataract patients.

When Will Ophthalmologist Recruitment Take Place? The district hospital previously employed one ophthalmologist, who left in August of last year. Since then, there has been no ophthalmologist, resulting in the cessation of eye surgeries.